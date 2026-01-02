Updated 2 January 2026 at 22:36 IST
Viral Wolf Moon Photos Appear Straight Out Of A Movie
Named for mid-winter and a traditional association with howling wolves in North America, some viral images of the Wolf Moon in the background of contrasting objects and monuments looked totally mesmerising, breathtaking and straight out of a fiction novel or a movie.
Kicking off the year’s cosmic wonders is the supermoon of January, also referred to as Wolf Moon. A supermoon is simply a full Moon that occurs when the Moon as at the closest point to Earth in its orbit. This is be one of the three Supermoons this year and stargazers were excited to witness the full Moon in all its glory on January 2 in India. Photos of the celestial event have been shared from all parts of the world and the internet is flooded with images of the magnificent Wolf Moon.
The Moon appeared noticeably larger and brighter than usual because it reached its closest point to Earth. The Moon, reports claimed, appeared up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon. In 2026, this event is even more significant as it occurs just as Earth reaches perihelion, its closest point to the Sun, which also falls on January 3.
On 2 January, if you observe the nearly-full Moon rise as the sky grows dark, you'll notice the bright planet Jupiter below it.
As time goes on, Jupiter and the Moon get closer together, creating a moment worth capturing or simply gazing at.
