Viral Wolf Moon Photos Appear Straight Out Of A Movie

Kicking off the year’s cosmic wonders is the supermoon of January, also referred to as Wolf Moon. A supermoon is simply a full Moon that occurs when the Moon as at the closest point to Earth in its orbit. This is be one of the three Supermoons this year and stargazers were excited to witness the full Moon in all its glory on January 2 in India. Photos of the celestial event have been shared from all parts of the world and the internet is flooded with images of the magnificent Wolf Moon.

The Wolf Moon is the first of three supermoons in 2026 | Image: NASA

The Moon appeared noticeably larger and brighter than usual because it reached its closest point to Earth. The Moon, reports claimed, appeared up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon. In 2026, this event is even more significant as it occurs just as Earth reaches perihelion, its closest point to the Sun, which also falls on January 3.

The Wolf Moon appeared bigger and bigger than usual due to its proximity to the Earth | Image: X

Advertisement

Named for mid-winter and a traditional association with howling wolves in North America, some viral images of the Wolf Moon in the background of objects and monuments looked totally mesmerising, breathtaking and straight out of a fiction novel or a movie.

The Wolf Moon as seen at St Michael’s Tower on Glastonbury | Image: X

On 2 January, if you observe the nearly-full Moon rise as the sky grows dark, you'll notice the bright planet Jupiter below it.

Advertisement

The Wolf Moon as seen in Kashmir appears mesmerising | Image: X