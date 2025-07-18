Weekend Reset: 5 Things To Do On The Weekend To Make Your Week Days A Breeze

So listen up, we know weekend is the time to kick back, let your hair down and relax. However, adult life comes with adult responsibilities and really hectic schedules on the weekdays which makes weekends the only time we have to plan and optimize our days in a way that makes it a little easier to get through those gruelling work days.

Also Read: Millennial Actresses of Bollywood Are Truly Redefining The 40s

Here are a few rituals that you can practice on your weekend to ensure that you have a productive and smooth week ahead of you. Yes, they are chores, yes they can be boring, but it helps!

Laundry

No one loves to do laundry and yet it is the ever-consistent reality of adulthood. Washing, ironing, and folding your clothes and having your outfits ready for every day of the weeks is a lifesaver when the clock is ticking away in the morning and you are struck by the ‘I don’t have anything to wear’ brain freeze.

Meal Prep

By all means, order that pizza on the weekend and settle in for a movie night, but use the time saved to have at least some amount of meal prep done. That 15 mins extra sleep you crave for in the morning – having your office lunch prepped and ready to go is the best way to accomplish that.

Bedroom Reset

Make peace with the fact that over the week you will chuck your clothes around and leave miscellaneous items around the room after coming back from work. So, on the weekend, take the time to clean up and change the bedsheet. Giving yourself a fresh start to the week is rewarding and coming back to a relatively clean and organized room make Mondays a little more bearable.

Also Read: 5 Easy And Quick Bread Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Busy Mornings

Self-Care

See, it isn’t all chores, there is self care too. While self-care can look different for different people, it is also true that looking presentable at work is made easier when you take time to pamper yourself during the weekend. Slap on that sheet mask, apply that hair mask, put on a fresh coat of nail polish or do some beard trimming (yes the tips are for men too). It will help you look presentable on that random Wednesday when you wake up 20 minutes too late.

Digital Detox