What Is Sleep Divorce And Why It Can Fix Couple Problems?

Quarreling over trivial matters is common among couples. Sometimes, however, what are perceived as small issues can escalate to the point of divorce. What's trending in this context is sleep divorce. While it may sound scary and a deal breaker in a relationship, it isn't. Relationship experts believe that sleep divorce is not meant to destroy a relationship, but rather to save and strengthen it.

What is sleep divorce?

Sleep divorce is when husband and wife consciously decide to sleep in separate beds or separate rooms. This isn't separation, but rather a mutually agreed-upon decision to ensure both partners get enough sleep and avoid waking up irritated in the morning due to lack of it.

31% Americans are into sleep divorce, study reveals

According to a recent survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), approximately 31% of American adults are now practicing sleep divorce. This means that couples are sleeping on separate beds in the same room or in separate rooms, so that both can get the desired and deep sleep they desire.

Who is following it the most?

People aged 35 to 44 are adopting this trend the most (39%), while those over 65 lag behind (18%).

Here's what experts have to say on sleep divorce

When your sleep is disrupted by a partner, bitterness gradually begins to develop in your mind. Lack of sleep makes us less tolerant and increases irritability over small things. According to a survey, people are making even small but impactful changes to their sleep habits, such as opting for different bedtimes, using silent alarms and more.

Why are people doing this?

Snoring - The sound of snoring can cause sleepless nights for partners. Therefore, they find it better not to interrupt each other's sleep.

Sleep Apnea - Many people have a habit of moving their legs while sleeping or suffer from sleep apnea (interrupted breathing during sleep). This can often disrupt their sleep.

Frequently tossing and turning - If a partner moves too much, their sleep can be disrupted.

Sleep divorce doesn't mean end of romance

Plan a nighttime routine with your partner - Watch a TV show together before bed or talk about the day to build intimacy and connection.

Invest in quality time with your partner - Set aside time for each other during the day or before bed.