Viral Video: Desi Spider-Man Welcomes Tom Holland To India For The Odyssey Premiere

Hollywood star Tom Holland is in India for the premiere of The Odyssey. Joining him at the star-studded event are the movie's director Christopher Nolan and Holland's co-actor Matt Damon, who plays the lead role of Odysseus in this epic. Acclaimed Academy Award-winning producer Emma Thomas, who is also Nolan's wife, graced the screening of one of the most awaited movies. The Odyssey has held its world premiere in London before India and the reviews have praised it as an ambitious attempt at bringing Homer's Greek epic to life.

Of The Odyssey cast, Holland's presence in India generated much excitement among desi fans. The actor is globally famous for playing the friendly neighbourhood superhero Spider-Man in the Hollywood franchise, and is set to reprise the role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing on July 30 in India. This is not Holland's first visit to India, however.

His first visit was alongside his fiancee Zendaya in 2023 when they attended the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Several memes of Holland and Zendaya had floated on social media with regards to how the desi paparazzi treated them. Much has changed in Tomdaya's life since their last visit here. As per reports, they are now married. This time, Spider-Man fans had something special in store for him. A man dressed in the red and blue spidey costume was seen hanging around what appeared to be a metro pillar in a busy street in Mumbai.

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A movie poster was also put up on the wall beside the desi Spider-Man, with "Mumbai warmly welcomes Spider-Man" written on it in Marathi. Mumbai truly appeared to embrace the spirit of Spider-Man with Holland marking his presence in the city.