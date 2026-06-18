The Fleet That Follows the Paper

A memorandum reopens the Strait of Hormuz and subtly reconfigures the underlying dynamics of oil, finance, and power. This analysis serves as a companion to my earlier column, "The Paper That Reopens the Sea: Why the Hormuz Deal Is an MoU, Not a Peace" (Republic, 15 June 2026). It is written in response to the official fourteen-point summary released on 17 June, with the signing scheduled for Switzerland on Friday, 19 June.

In my previous reflection, I concluded with a concise list of critical indicators for observers: the operative verbs in the agreement, the war-risk premium, the designated shipping channels and their administrators, and the actions of the minister in Jerusalem. I now add a fifth: the presence and activities of naval vessels. It is essential to observe which navies arrive to certify the water as safe, under which flags they operate, who commands them, and what remains after the final mine is cleared.

A signature in Geneva does not, in itself, reopen a strait. While peace can be declared swiftly, the restoration of confidence requires sustained effort. Mines cannot be removed by memorandum; they must be physically cleared by specialised personnel and autonomous craft. The forthcoming demining operation is not speculative; a coalition of approximately twenty nations, led by Britain and France, has been announced. However, the memorandum introduces an unexpected element by assigning responsibility for demining to Iran within thirty days and granting free passage for only sixty days, after which Tehran, Oman and Gulf littoral states will determine the waterway's future administration and associated charges. When these clauses are considered together, the coalition's stated purpose appears secondary: if Iran is tasked with clearing its own mines, the assembled naval forces are present not to sweep, but to escort, observe, and maintain a presence. Iranian crude tankers are already departing under the new arrangement, even as mines remain in place. The memorandum proclaims the strait open, but it is the fleet that enforces this reality. The fleet's identity and authority are central to the evolving situation, representing the next phase of the narrative initiated by the memorandum.

The banner that cannot be refused

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Modern navies no longer enter foreign waters under the pretext of dominion, a practice largely abandoned after the era of gunboat diplomacy. Instead, they justify their presence by citing objectives such as suppressing human trafficking, conducting hydrographic surveys, combating piracy, and, currently, clearing mines. The threat posed by mines is genuine: Iran's Revolutionary Guard deployed them in the spring, and their removal requires specialised expertise, particularly from the British, French, Belgian, and Dutch mine-countermeasure fleets, which are among the most capable globally. The fiction lies not in the legitimacy of the task but in portraying it as purely technical. A similar pattern was observed off the coast of Somalia, where real piracy prompted the establishment of combined task forces and European missions, resulting in a lasting naval presence that persisted beyond the original threat. Once established, a constabulary mission often becomes a permanent justification for naval deployment, repurposed for subsequent crises. In this context, mine-clearance now serves as the new rationale for sustained naval presence in regions where such presence might otherwise be viewed as provocative.

The ghost of Earnest Will

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Those who find the pattern too neat should consult the chart of forty years ago, for we have not merely seen this rhyme — we have lived the whole verse. In the Tanker War of the mid-1980s, Iran, unable to reach Iraq's pipeline exports, struck instead at the shipping of Iraq's Arab paymasters, above all, Kuwait. By the winter of 1986, the Kuwaitis did a shrewd, desperate thing: they asked both superpowers for protection at once. Moscow offered to charter them vessels — and that, more than the burning tankers, moved Washington, which would not abide a Soviet foothold astride the world's oil.

Study the mechanism they chose, for it is the quiet hinge of the whole business. The United States did not merely guard foreign ships; it reflagged them. Eleven Kuwaiti tankers were struck from the Kuwaiti register, re-registered under American law, given American papers and crews, and sent to sea under the Stars and Stripes. A flag, at sea, is not bunting; it is jurisdiction — a merchant ship is a floating piece of the nation whose colours she wears. By that act of registry, Kuwaiti oil in Kuwaiti hulls became, under American law, American, and defending it was no longer a favour to a foreign prince but the sovereign duty of a great power protecting its own flag. Escort had been transmuted into self-defence by paperwork. That was Operation Earnest Will, the largest naval convoy operation since the Second World War.

The sea mocked the paperwork at once. On the first convoy, in July 1987, the reflagged supertanker Bridgeton struck an Iranian M-08 mine and was holed; the warships sent to shield her, carrying no mine-countermeasures, trailed meekly in her wake, using the wounded tanker herself as a minesweeper. The escort sheltered behind the very thing it had come to shelter. What followed was the escalation such presences always invite: the frigate USS Stark took two Iraqi Exocets and thirty-seven dead in 1987; oil platforms were shelled in reprisal; and after the frigate USS Samuel B. Roberts was nearly broken in two by a mine, the US Navy sank the better part of Iran's seagoing force in a single day in April 1988. In the same poisoned season, a mistaken hand aboard the Aegis cruiser USS Vincennesbrought down Iran Air 655 with all two hundred and ninety souls aboard — for which Washington later paid Iran $61.8 million, ex gratia, admitting no fault. An escort that began with a change of flags ended in a war at sea in all but name. Presence does not hold its station. It climbs.

Read this June's dispatches and tell me the verse has changed. A coalition of some twenty nations — the operational core of a political grouping that runs to nearly forty signatories — readies itself to clear mines and then escort the waiting tankers through the strait. The French president says Oman has already agreed to Western escorts in its waters; some two thousand vessels wait for the shepherd. This is Earnest Will in modern dress: the same waters, the same chokepoint, the same flock that cannot pass without a grey hull at its shoulder. Only the banner is updated for a more fastidious age — not "escort," which sounds of empire, but "mine-clearance" and "freedom of navigation," which sound of service.

And the reflagging lays a hand on Delhi's shoulder, for the flag over the cargo decides who may defend it. India carries only a sliver of her own seaborne trade in Indian-flagged, Indian-insured bottoms, so in the next closure of this strait, her lifeline flies other nations' colours and depends on other nations' navies — the very dependence Kuwait discovered in 1986 and escaped only by surrendering its flag to a superpower. A nation that cannot fly its own flag over its own oil has, in the maritime sense, no oil of its own; it has only oil it is permitted to receive.

The fleet that came late, and why it comes now

During the conflict itself, European naval forces were largely absent, a decision influenced by the lingering effects of the 2018 dissolution of the nuclear agreement by Washington, European dependence on at-risk oil supplies, and a strong reluctance to appear aligned with an Israeli-American military campaign against Iran. The ceasefire now serves as the enabling condition for deployment. Once hostilities cease, actions that would have been considered belligerent are reframed as humanitarian stabilisation; mine clearance is now perceived as post-conflict recovery rather than as participation in warfare. The fleet, previously unable to intervene militarily, can now deploy fully under the guise of reconstruction, achieving a NATO consolidation in the Gulf with Iranian acquiescence secured under the pretext of peace, thereby avoiding accusations of aggression. The Aspides framework, which originated in the Red Sea, now extends to the Strait of Hormuz, with naval presence shifting from one crisis to another, as previously observed in Somalia.

The Fourteen Points, read closely.

A memorandum is read aloud only when concealing it has grown costlier than revealing it. This one was held back until outcry forced an official to recite its fourteen paragraphs — and even then Washington called it a mere "political document," insisting the real commitments live in back channels the page does not show. So read it as the deal's public face, and watch where the face does not match the body. A word first on the name: "Islamabad" heads a document whose every substantive line is a transaction between Washington and Tehran. Pakistan, and Qatar beside it, carried the paper between two capitals that would not yet share a room. That is the work of a messenger, and an able one — not of an author. The title flatters the courier; nothing in the fourteen points is Islamabad's to give or to keep.

Point 1 — the end of war "including in Lebanon" — binds "the United States and Iran and their allies." Pause on that asymmetry, for it is the load the clause cannot bear. On one side, a state that can sign for itself; on the other, a coalition of proxies Tehran influences but does not command. Iran cannot deliver Hezbollah's compliance as Washington delivers its own forces; and Washington cannot deliver the one ally who matters and is unnamed — Israel, which refuses to recognise the deal and whose strikes on Hezbollah continue as the ink dries. So the clause begs the question it cannot answer: will Hezbollah be reined in by a Lebanese state that never could, or by an Israel that has not agreed to stop? A ceasefire resting on two actors outside the room is written in someone else's hand. This is the seam most likely to tear.

Points 2, 3, 9 — sovereignty, the 60-day window, status quo — read together as a tempo. Sixty days defers everything hard — enrichment, the uranium, the schedule of relief — into a second phase, while the first delivers Iran its immediate goods and freezes its programme at a wartime low. The structure front-loads Tehran's winnings and back-loads its concessions; that is why Washington's own hawks are uneasy.

Point 4 — the blockade lifted in thirty days, but the US troop pullback pegged to the final deal: Iran gets the blockade gone now; America keeps its forces as leverage. Withdrawal here is a promise held in escrow.

Point 5 — the strait, the demining, the toll — the heart of it, and the document's most implausible assignment. The text hands the demining to Iran itself, within thirty days. Consider what that asks. Iran is the region's mine-layer, not its clearer; her whole asymmetric doctrine, refined since the 1980s, is to sow cheap mines precisely to force the adversary into slow, costly clearance. She has no meaningful mine countermeasures fleet: no hunters, no sweepers, no sled-towing heavy helicopters; that capability is overwhelmingly Western, headquartered down the coast in Bahrain. The memorandum hands the cleaning of the floor to the man who scattered the glass and owns no broom. Two readings follow. The charitable one: the layer knows his own field, and a cooperative Iran disarming what it placed is faster than a foreign force hunting on unknown ground—recall that clearing the Iraqi fields after 1991 took months. The harder one, which the rest of the document supports: writing the demining as Iran's task leaves the map, and the latent power to re-mine, in Tehran's hands, while guaranteeing the job is partial and unverifiable: the perfect pretext for a Western flotilla arriving "to assist," to verify, to escort, and to stay. Iran clears the mines on paper; the grey hulls move in regardless. That is not a contradiction; it is the design.

And then the two words that matter most: sixty days only. Passage is free for sixty days, with fees expressly left on the table thereafter, and Iran, with Oman, is tasked with defining the strait's "future administration and maritime services." The toll booth is deferred by exactly the length of the negotiating window. The strait is not restored to its pre-war freedom; it is converted into an administered channel, sovereign to Iran and Oman, free for a season and chargeable after. The "soft Montreux" I described in the Republic is no longer an inference. It is paragraph five.

Points 6, 7, 10, 11 — the money. The reconstruction fund (Point 6), at least $300 billion, is reported as a private investment vehicle — no grants; over half already committed by firms from the US, the Gulf, Asia, South America, and Africa — aimed at energy, logistics, manufacturing, and transport. That is not aid; it is entry — Western and Gulf capital taking positions in Iranian energy and infrastructure, the foothold sanctions kept out for forty years, arriving under the gentlest banner of all. The sanctions termination (Point 7) is sequenced and conditioned, never outright — a sanction that can be switched back on is leverage that never leaves the room, the very "dial" the senior official boasted of. The oil waivers (Point 10) issue the instant the ink dries, covering crude "and all associated services — banking, insurance, transport," and this is the clause that re-dollarises Iran: a sanctioned Iran sold discounted barrels to China in yuan because it had no one else; a waivered Iran sells at market into the dollar benchmarks, its banking and insurance rails Western-facing by default. The frozen funds (Point 11) are freed on terms still being haggled — Iranian outlets put the first tranche at twelve of twenty-four billion, and a deal whose first instalment is disputed in public is a deal whose trust deficit is real.

Point 8 — the nuclear core — Iran reaffirms it will never build a weapon, the enriched stock to be down-blended on site "with the minimum methodology," the harder questions pushed to phase two. The hardliners in Tehran read "enrichment at zero"; the hawks in Washington read "dust not yet destroyed." Both read the same studied vagueness.

Points 12–13 — the sequence — final-deal talks begin only once paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 are moving: end of war, blockade lifted, strait opened, oil waivers, frozen funds. Each is a benefit to Iranian banks before the hard nuclear bargaining starts. The sequencing is the concession map, and it runs one way.

Point 14 — a binding UN Security Council resolution seals the final deal — which means the instrument with teeth will be public and registered, unlike this deniable memorandum. The paper is kept vague now precisely so the resolution can be specific later — the same logic by which the fleet, not the memorandum, becomes the fact on the water.

The navy that was not there

The power that could close and open the Gulf at will was neither Iran nor China — whose vast navy was conspicuous by its absence throughout. China is the largest single buyer of the oil that moves through this strait; by every reckoning of interest, the hulls clearing these mines ought to fly her flag in the greatest number. She runs a standing escort task force in the Gulf of Aden, has done so since 2008, and could send sweepers. Yet through the blockade, the mining, and the reopening, her navy has been a spectator. She will buy the cleared strait's oil without having spent a sailor to clear it. She free-rides — there is no gentler word — on a maritime order secured at Western cost, and the price of that free ride is dependence: the nation that does not help write the rules of the channel is governed by them, and China has just watched, from the verge, the Americans turn the key on her own oil. The first Chinese minesweeper to appear in the Gulf — and one will, this decade — will be the real announcement that the order is changing. It has not appeared yet.

India's two wakes

India faces a fork and has sailed both before. The first wake is to join, sending a mine-countermeasure contribution into the Anglo-French coalition, standing in the line of twenty, and earning goodwill in Western capitals. The second is the course she actually took in the Red Sea, and it is truer to her character. When the Houthis closed the lanes in 2023 and 2024, India did not queue behind a foreign command; she surged her own destroyers and escorted the threatened hulls under her own flag and orders, acting as the first responder of her own ocean. That is strategic autonomy made of steel rather than speeches, and it is the posture this moment calls for again, sharpened by a complication the coalition does not share: her investment in Chabahar, her careful balance between Washington and Tehran. To sail beneath a NATO-flavoured banner whose unspoken object is pressure on Iran is to spend that balance for little. To sail beside the coalition, present, capable, commanded by no one but Delhi, is to keep the seat without surrendering the freedom that makes it worth keeping.

And stay clear she has: India is absent from the mine-clearance order of battle — present at the diplomatic table, where her foreign secretary sat through the London meetings, but escorting her own tankers through Hormuz under the long-running Operation Sankalp rather than under any foreign flag. Her staying clear is not timidity; it is the considered price of keeping every channel open, and it is worth paying, for the strait now creaking ajar is the first sign of a longer turning. Sooner or later, sanctions fraying and patience thinning, Iran rejoins the mainstream of world trade — and the nation that kept its line to Tehran open through the lean years, without burning its bridges to Washington or the Gulf, will find it has been holding an option all along.

But the balance carries an obligation. If India will not — and should not — enlist her ships in another power's flotilla, then she must be able to bring her own out of the Gulf herself: Indian oil in Indian-flagged bottoms, insured in Indian houses, escorted by Indian warships, so that independence at the table is matched by independence at sea. There is a concern folded into that gap. The day may come when world tanker tonnage goes looking for a flag and an escort, and a state untroubled by autonomy can offer both, banking the custom and standing that follow, while India, holding her balance, holds back and seems for a season to fall behind in the carrying trade. But that is only the invoice for independence, and it is the cheaper bill: the answer is not to join the flotilla but to build, patiently, the flag and escort that let her sit it out without sitting out the trade.

The corridor behind the war

One further pattern an Indian reader should not miss, for it runs through New Delhi. In the autumn of 2023, on the margins of the G20 summit India hosted, a memorandum of a very different temper was signed: the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor, a spine of rail and port and cable from India's western coast across the Arabian Sea, up through Saudi Arabia and Jordan to a Mediterranean port, and on into Europe — the open answer to China's Belt and Road. Within weeks, the Gaza war broke out, and the corridor seemed to die on the page, for its whole length depended on a calm that had just gone up in smoke.

Look now at the map the war has left: Hamas broken in Gaza; Hezbollah hammered back and stripped of its commanders; the Houthis battered and their grip on the Red Sea prised loose; Iran pressed to a ceasefire and a managed strait. Its effect, whatever one calls the campaign, has been to clear away one by one the very forces that sat astride that corridor's line. No single hand drew the design — but interests align even where no conspiracy does, and a working corridor is above all a European need: a route east that need not thread the Suez chokepoint the Houthis learned to throttle, nor lie at the mercy of the Hormuz key Tehran has just shown it can turn. And the very fleets now assembling to sweep the Gulf are the navies that would, in the end, secure its maritime leg. For India, the corridor bears her name and her ambition to reach Europe as a maker of goods, not merely an importer of oil. To travel it as a partner and not a passenger, she must come to it as a maritime power in her own right, or find the road built partly in her name swept, priced and policed by the fleets that cleared it.

The order behind the strait

It would be a small imagination that saw only a waterway here. The strait is the keyhole; the house is the entire energy economy of the Gulf, rearranged on three floors at once — the water, the money, and the cartel. The water I have described. The money is subtler. Oil has been priced and settled in dollars since the 1970s, and that, more than any fleet, is the foundation of American power, manufacturing a permanent hunger for the dollar and letting Washington reach, through the banks that clear it, into nearly any transaction on earth. Point 10 draws Iran's barrels back into that system; Vice-President Vance named the bargain plainly — "do they want access to the world economy?" — the fee being the surrender of the programme. Prosperity is offered; dependence is delivered; and it is Beijing, not Tehran, that feels the deepest chill, losing at a stroke both its discounted supplier and the petro-yuan inroad that supplier was buying.

The cartel is on the third floor, and the timing is no coincidence. On the first of May, the United Arab Emirates walked out of OPEC after fifty-nine years, carrying off some of the only meaningful spare capacity the group held and an open ambition to pump for market share. Set an unconstrained Abu Dhabi beside an Iran flooding back into the open market, and OPEC's essential trick — withholding supply to hold a price — becomes nearly impossible. The baton of price-setting is being prised, finger by finger, from Riyadh's hand. But — and here a careless analyst stumbles toward "cheap oil" — that is the reflex of an older America that only burned the stuff. Today's America is the largest producer on earth, near fourteen million barrels a day, and its shale will not turn a profit much below the mid-sixties a barrel. Washington wants no crash; it wants a managed band — a floor high enough to keep its shale and its allies' deepwater alive, a ceiling low enough to soothe the motorist — with itself, not OPEC, as the swing hand on the dial. That is the quiet revolution beneath the loud one: the power to set the world's oil price migrating from a cartel of producers to the producer-and-banker that is the United States. It was never about the price level. It was about who holds the dial.

There is a fourth floor the loud talk misses, reached through the dullest door in the building — the tariff. The strait's new charges, struck as service fees on a vessel's net tonnage in the manner of every canal and port, must by their nature stay small: tied by law to services actually rendered, and bounded by the cost of the very things they fund — the traffic-control network, the pilots, the tugs, the patrol and salvage craft, the salaries. On a supertanker's hundred and sixty thousand net tons (NRT), the levy is a few hundred thousand dollars a passage, pennies on each of two million barrels. Minimal — but, unlike the war-risk premium that will one day fade, a chartered pilotage-and-control regime does not fade. It is permanent. Lay that permanent layer atop the freight and insurance premium the Gulf route already carries, and the delivered cost of a Middle Eastern barrel into Ningbo or Jamnagar climbs until it sits level with a barrel lifted from West Africa, the US Gulf, Brazil or Guyana and carried the longer way round. When those landed costs converge, the Gulf's ancient advantage — cheap crude on the short haul to Asia — is gone, and the Asian refiner has, at last, a genuine choice: pay the Gulf's freight-plus-fee, or buy Atlantic crude at much the same price and skip the chokepoint altogether. Either way, he pays more than the old Gulf baseline; either way, a slice of his demand migrates west. This is rerouting the price in its fuller sense — not the level of the price, but the geography of supply: the barrels Washington wants sold are American, West African, Brazilian, Guyanese; the artery it wants stripped of its advantage is the Gulf-to-China line that fed Beijing cheaply.

And mark who is to keep this till — not Iran, or not Iran alone. The clause names Iran, Oman, and "other Gulf littoral states," and that widening is the cleverest stroke of all. The strait is bordered by only two, Iran to the north and Oman's Musandam to the south; the littoral states invited to price its passage are the great exporters who use it without bordering it — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq — nearly every one a security partner of the United States, several hosting its forces outright, the Fifth Fleet at Bahrain and Al Udeid in Qatar, and several of whom rejected Iran's toll when Tehran first floated it. So the body that is to administer Hormuz and set its charges is one in which Iran sits as a single voice among a majority of Washington's partners — men with every interest in keeping the water cheap and open, and none in letting Tehran make a revenue machine of it. The clause reads as a grant of Iranian sovereignty; it functions as a multilateralisation that boxes Iran in. The pennies are split many ways, so Iran's share thins to a sliver; the control is diluted further, Tehran is outnumbered in the governance of its own front door. Iran fought a war to control Hormuz and emerged as a minority shareholder in a committee chaired, in effect, by its rivals. Even the sovereignty clause serves the order: the side that believes it won the strait has signed it into a US-aligned condominium that will keep the water open and the flow drifting west. Iran is left with a slogan and a sliver; Washington keeps the chokebook and the map.

The tell the market is sending

Set the paper down and look at the two numbers the market is watching — the price of the oil and the price of carrying it.

The oil has declared the crisis over. Brent has fallen to about $78, a three-month low, sliding for a fifth straight session and down nearly forty per cent from its wartime peak. The flat-price market has read the memorandum, believed it, and moved on — helped along by the IEA's warning of a coming glut and by the hundred-odd laden ships waiting to sail.

The freight market has done no such thing — and here is the subtlety that turns the number inside out. For the week ending 15 June, the benchmark Gulf voyage, a very large crude carrier from the Middle East Gulf to China, was assessed at the equivalent of about $402,000 a day, barely off its wartime peak and some four times the Atlantic runs (West Africa to China earned about $89,400; the US Gulf to China, a far longer haul that returns home empty in ballast, about $96,800). But that Gulf figure is not money anyone is earning. It is a notional assessment, and the distinction is the whole point. The Atlantic indexes rest on a stream of real fixtures; the Middle East Gulf index, with almost no non-Iranian tanker willing to load inside the strait, is a hypothesis — the panel's best guess, priced off comparable voyages outside Hormuz. A great part of what the crisis logged as "freight" was, in the brokers' own words, risk pricing rather than transport economics, and many fixtures struck at such heights simply never sailed.

So, read correctly, the four-hundred-thousand-dollar rate is not the price of carriage. It is the price of refusal — the level at which an owner would rather not go at all and a charterer will not pay, so the cargo waits and the hull stays at anchor. The number that looks like a fortune is the market's way of writing closed. And the tells that are real all point the same way: actual fixtures have collapsed; the war-risk underwriters refuse to cut their premiums without "solid evidence" the water is safe; owners eye the reopening, in Lloyd's phrase, in "wary disbelief," most holding back; and the forward market, pricing the months ahead, still sets the Gulf at double the Atlantic. The flat-price trader, who never nears the water, has declared peace. The shipowner, who must actually send a hull past paragraph five — a strait demined by the power that mined it, on a thirty-day promise, with the toll booth pencilled in for day sixty-one — has not, and his refusal is the more honest verdict, because his hull is the stake. When the fixtures return, and the Gulf index reflects real money earned rather than a hypothesis, and the number falls toward the Atlantic, that is the day the strait reopens. Not Friday's signature. Not Brent at seventy-eight. The day the freight is real again is the day the sea believes the paper.

The pause, and what comes after

Look how Point 5 settles the matter of charges — for it settles nothing, and is meant not to. It has Iran, Oman and the Gulf states fix the strait's service charges "as per international maritime law," and that phrase is an ambiguity engine. The law it invokes forbids a toll on mere passage but permits a fee for services rendered; so Iran wins both a revenue stream and a claim of sovereign administration, while Washington declares it banned the toll and kept the water free. Both cite the same words; each sells victory at home — Tehran to its street as triumph, the White House to its voters as firmness — and that is the surest sign nothing was decided. This is a pause dressed as a peace: the winnings front-loaded for Iran, the hard questions of enrichment and verification deferred into a sixty-day window that is extendable, that the President has already disowned, and that is timed to bank a victory — war ended, strait open, pump prices down — before America's autumn elections.

What follows the pause? Most likely, the deferral becomes the destination: Iran pockets the immediate goods and slow-walks the rest, as it did before, until the interim quietly freezes into the order of things. The service-fee fiction is a slow fuse — charge the Saudi and spare the Indian, and the discrimination breaks the very law invoked; the precedent of a belligerent tolling an international strait threatens every chokepoint from Malacca to Gibraltar, and will not go uncontested. After the elections, the fork appears: press the real bargain with the leverage Washington kept, or, if Tehran stalls, make good the promise to go back to bombing. And outside the room stands the one party who never signed, free to relight the match the day Iran reaches too far.

But whichever path runs, the architecture outlasts the argument. The fleet, the administered strait, the re-dollarised barrel, the hollowed cartel, the corridor swept clear—all are being poured now, while the page is kept deliberately wet. The pause does not postpone the consolidation; it buys time to set it in stone.

The receipt, and the fleet that signs it

In my earlier column, I called the memorandum a receipt — a record, in the one currency that cannot lie, of who controls the system. A receipt requires a hand to sign it, and this season, the hand is a naval one. The strait was closed by an American blockade and opened by an American authorisation, but it will be made open, mine by swept mine and tanker by escorted tanker, by a Western fleet under the gentlest banner in the lexicon of sea power. That fleet is the enforcement clause the memorandum was too soft to contain; the paper is vague precisely so the grey hulls can be specific.

There is an irony in it sharp enough to cut, and it belongs to the man in Washington. He closed this strait, and he reopened it; he manufactured the crisis and handed Europe the cleanup, and Europe — which spent the war on the sidelines — will now spend the peace consolidating itself in the Gulf at full strength and call it a favour to the world. Note the register in which he announced it, the language of a man flinging open a gate he had himself barred: he pronounced the deal complete, authorised the toll-free opening, lifted his own blockade, and told the ships of the world to start their engines and "let the oil flow" — adding, lest anyone mistake the velvet for the fist, that if the talks failed in sixty days he would "go back to bombing." It is the showmanship of restoration by the author of the rupture.

So the earlier watch stands and lengthens. Watch the verbs in the final text. Watch the war-risk premium fall, or fail to. Watch the freight index, not the ceremony. Watch the channel the tankers are routed down, and who charges them — and watch the sixtieth day, when the free passage lapses and Tehran and Oman name their price. Watch the minister in Jerusalem with the match. Watch which flags fly over the tonnage that sails first, and which navy agrees to escort it. And watch the road to Europe this war has quietly cleared, for the same grey hulls that sweep the Gulf are the ones that will guard the corridor beyond it. Count them, read their flags, mark who commands them and who is absent from the line, and ask, when the last mine is lifted, and the traffic flows again, whether they sail home.