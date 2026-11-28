One of the most fortunate things to have happened to independent India was that a young engineer did not get the posting he wanted.

He had returned from America with a Master's degree, considerable professional ambition and an understandable appetite for the attractions of metropolitan life. The Government of India, however, had other plans. It sent him to work in a government creamery in a small town in Gujarat, where there was little to excite a young man educated in America.

The year was 1949. The town was Anand. The thoroughly disappointed young man was Verghese Kurien.

Had there been an online grievance portal for dissatisfied government officers in those days, Kurien might well have been among its most enthusiastic users.

Advertisement

As he recounts in his autobiography, I Too Had a Dream, his academic interests lay in metallurgy and nuclear physics. Milk did not feature prominently in his career ambitions. But a government scholarship came with a service obligation, and Anand was where he had been sent to fulfil it. His most immediate professional objective was rather modest: to get out of Anand.

Fortunately for India, there was another man in that little town who had no intention of letting him go so easily.

Advertisement

Tribhuvandas Patel, a freedom fighter, had been organising local milk producers into a cooperative. The farmers were determined to escape their dependence on private intermediaries. Their enthusiasm was admirable; their machinery was considerably less impressive. Kurien began helping them with their technical difficulties and eventually persuaded the cooperative to invest in better equipment.

By the time the equipment was due to arrive, Kurien had secured his release from government service. He was finally free to pursue the career he had wanted. But Tribhuvandas confronted him with a rather inconvenient question: having persuaded these farmers to spend their hard-earned money on new machinery, how could he leave without ensuring that it worked?

Kurien agreed to stay a little longer.

India owes a great deal to that little extension.

When I was a student at the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA), I had the privilege of listening to Kurien during inaugural sessions and interacting with him on several occasions. Walking through those sprawling green lawns, it was difficult to imagine that the institution-builder we admired so enormously had once been desperate to escape the very town to which young professionals like us now travelled from across India.

Life has a delightful sense of humour.

Tribhuvandas had recognised something in Kurien that the young engineer perhaps had not yet recognised in himself. Their partnership was subsequently enriched by another brilliant technologist, H.M. Dalaya, whose pioneering work in producing milk powder from buffalo milk helped overcome a formidable technological challenge. A freedom fighter, a reluctant engineer and a gifted dairy technologist came together in a small Gujarat town and helped change India's economic history. No career counsellor could possibly have designed that journey.

I have had occasional reminders of this beautiful unpredictability in my own professional life.

I remember being posted as Director of Secondary Education in Jharkhand, with the additional responsibility of heading the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). My initial enthusiasm, I must confess, was somewhat limited. After the excitement of several field assignments, I wondered where I had landed.

The situation did little to improve my spirits. School curricula needed substantial revision, and textbooks across subjects required urgent attention. It was hardly the assignment I would have enthusiastically chosen for myself.

But once we began examining the problem, something interesting happened. What had initially appeared to be an uninspiring posting began revealing extraordinary possibilities.

We advertised in newspapers, inviting government schoolteachers with an aptitude for writing to participate in developing textbooks. We screened their writing, organised short-term training with professionals from NCERT and brought together around 50 enthusiastic teachers. What followed was one of the most enjoyable professional adventures of my administrative career.

In fewer than 100 days, the team developed around 53 textbooks for Classes I to VIII, with colourful illustrations, classroom trials and revisions based on feedback from schools. We also developed books in tribal languages for the first three classes, making the transition to mainstream education less intimidating for children whose first encounter with school should never feel like an encounter with a foreign world.

NCERT subsequently recognised the initiative as an exemplary practice and disseminated it among other states. The team received accolades. For me, however, the greatest personal discovery was something rather different.

One of the assignments I had been least excited about joining had become one of the assignments I was most delighted to have undertaken.

Whenever I think of that experience, I find myself smiling at Kurien's initial predicament in Anand. Sometimes, our disappointment tells us more about the limitations of our imagination than the limitations of the opportunity before us.

There is another small incident that has remained with me over the years.

When I was District Collector of Deoghar, the Chief Minister visited the district for a series of official engagements. While returning from the field, he expressed a spontaneous desire to visit my official residence, mentioning that he had never seen a Deputy Commissioner's residence before.

Painting has long been a personal pleasure of mine. In my residential office, I had placed a poster I had painted, carrying a thought that had sustained me through several moments of professional and personal disappointment:

यदि आपके मन का हो तो अच्छा है, यदि आपके मन का नहीं हो तो उससे भी अच्छा है, क्योंकि वह ईश्वर के मन का है।

If things happen according to your wishes, that is good. If they do not, perhaps that is even better, for they may be unfolding according to God's wishes.

The Chief Minister noticed the painting and asked if he could have a copy. I was delighted. A thought that had quietly comforted me for years had apparently struck a chord with someone else.

I sometimes wonder what the impatient young Kurien of 1949 would have made of that sentence.

After nearly two and a half decades in the civil services, informal conversations with fellow officers often reveal a curious pattern. Some assignments we once coveted eventually disappointed us. Others, which we accepted with considerably less enthusiasm, gave us unexpected opportunities to leave behind something enduring.

Perhaps we spend too much of our professional energy trying to persuade life to follow a script that we have written with remarkably incomplete knowledge of the future. Ambition is necessary, but so is a little humility before the mysterious arithmetic of life. Not every deviation from our plans is a misfortune.

Kurien's greatness, of course, lay not merely in accepting an unwanted assignment. It lay in what he chose to do once he was there. He could have remained a disgruntled government employee, counting the days until his departure. Instead, he began solving the problems of people around him. Somewhere in that process, the assignment he disliked became the mission he loved.

That distinction matters enormously.

As someone now involved in training civil servants, I often reflect upon what we should tell young officers anxious about their first postings. Perhaps, alongside teaching them how to administer a district, we should encourage them to discover what that district can teach them. The most important chapter of their career may be hiding in an assignment they would never have selected.

After my selection into the IAS, I returned to Anand to meet Kurien. Little did I realise then how frequently the lessons of his extraordinary journey would accompany me through my own.

As we commemorate his 105th birth anniversary, I find myself thinking less about the celebrated Milkman receiving national honours and more about that restless young engineer of 1949, impatiently waiting to leave Anand.

What if Tribhuvandas had not persuaded him to stay? What if Kurien had caught the next train to Bombay, secured an attractive corporate position and enjoyed the comfortable career he had originally imagined?

He might have lived a wonderfully successful life. But India would have been considerably poorer for it.

So, the next time life sends us somewhere we did not particularly want to go, perhaps we should unpack our bags before complaining about the destination. There may be something waiting for us there that we have not yet learnt to recognise.

Somewhere in Gujarat, a young engineer once agreed to stay a little longer than he had intended.