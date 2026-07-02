The Mines China Will Not Sweep: Why The Biggest Customer Of The Strait Of Hormuz Is Letting Someone Else Clear It

Consider the arithmetic first. Before the war, roughly 20 million barrels of petroleum liquids moved through the Strait of Hormuz every day, about a fifth of the world's consumption, according to the US Energy Information Administration, and most of it turned east, towards China, India, Japan and South Korea. No nation buys more of what passes through that waterway than China. No nation outside the Western alliance keeps a larger mine-countermeasures fleet: the US Naval War College's China Maritime Studies Institute counts some sixty PLAN ships and craft dedicated to the task, with unmanned surface vessels and remotely operated vehicles credited with demonstrated neutralisation capabilities. And the nation that laid the mines, Iran, has no serious capability to remove them.

Yet the sweepers now converging on the region fly European flags. RFA Lyme Bay, refitted as a mine-countermeasures mothership with over 270 personnel and autonomous hunting systems, has arrived in the Middle East with French sailors embarked, having sailed in company with the German ships Fulda and Mosel under escort of HMS Dragon. The Dutch have repositioned a minesweeper to the Mediterranean where it can be turned east at short notice. Italy has offered four vessels, pending parliamentary approval. European capitals have endorsed a British and French led multinational mission for the strait in principle, and Brussels has floated giving Operation Aspides the demining mandate, a proposal that requires unanimity among twenty-seven member states and therefore remains, for now, only a proposal. The Chinese, meanwhile, are nowhere in the order of battle.

The obvious question, and I hear it constantly from colleagues afloat and ashore, is why Beijing does not simply do the job. Help Iran clear the strait, restore its own oil flow, and bank the image of a responsible far-seas navy in the bargain: influence in the Gulf, gratitude from shipowners, a quiet lesson to Washington. It is sound tactics on paper. It is wrong at every strategic level, and the reasons why tell us more about how sea power actually works than any count of hulls.

Clearance is sovereignty, not a service

Mine clearance looks like a technical favour. It is not. It is a sequence of survey, classification, identification, neutralisation and re-survey that ends in an act of authority: certification. Whoever certifies a channel safe becomes, in practice, the navigation authority for that channel. And the identity of that authority is precisely what is now in dispute. Tehran insists that only Iranian forces will clear the field and that passage arrangements are Iran's to set; its new Strait Authority has warned that vessels sailing outside Iran-approved routes cannot be guaranteed safe passage. Washington's position is the opposite: no coastal state may impose unilateral conditions on an international waterway.

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A Chinese flotilla steaming into that dispute would not sidestep it; it would become the referee at whom everyone shoots. If China enters at Iran's invitation, it publicly certifies that Iran cannot clear its own mines and simultaneously underwrites Iran's controlled-passage regime, the very regime the West, the Gulf producers and most shipowners refuse to accept. If China enters without Omani consent and an IMO framework, it is, in Western and Arab eyes, a coercive naval operation inside another state's claimed security zone. There is no lane through that reef in which China emerges as everyone's honest broker.

The strait reopens in London, not in the water

Here is the point most commentary misses, and it is a practitioner's point. A strait is not reopened by a navy's declaration. It is reopened when war-risk underwriters reclassify the waters and premiums fall to a level at which a laden very large crude carrier can sail commercially. That decision is made, in effect, in the London insurance market, and the market has already shown how it reacts to doubt. When the Ever Lovely was struck near Oman while following a UKMTO-recommended route, the IMO paused its evacuation initiative, and that single casualty did more to keep tonnage away than any communique had done to bring it back. As one Western analyst put it during the mining campaign, you do not even have to have laid mines; you only have to make people believe you have.

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Now weigh a clearance certificate signed in Beijing and countersigned in Tehran, issued outside any IMO or multinational framework, against that market. It would be worth very little. China would carry the entire military, legal and liability burden of the operation, and the tankers still would not sail until an authority the underwriters trust declared the water clean. If a single carrier were later mined in a Chinese-cleared lane, Beijing would own the casualty in the eyes of every owner, charterer, insurer and importing government on earth. That is the trade China is declining, and it is declining it deliberately.

The provenance problem

There is a further embarrassment waiting in the water. Iran's stockpile, estimated in the low thousands, is mostly older Soviet-pattern weapons, but its newer bottom and rising mines were acquired from Russia, China and North Korea, and reports have long indicated an Iranian purchase of the Chinese EM-52 rocket-propelled rising mine. The weapons reportedly deployed this year, the Maham-3 anchored influence mine and the Maham-7 bottom mine, are domestic designs fitted with acoustic and magnetic sensors. If Chinese sweepers were to hunt this field, some proportion of what they lifted could carry Chinese design lineage or Chinese export paperwork. ‘China clears up its own mess’ is a headline Beijing will not gift to anyone.

An inventory is not an expeditionary capability

Even the capability argument is thinner than the numbers suggest. Hunting influence mines is slow, methodical work: contact by contact on the sonar, classification, an ROV or diver on each, then the re-survey, and then the re-survey again, because a cleared channel that cannot be proven clear is not cleared at all. Sixty hulls based near home ports is not the same thing as a sustained far-seas mine-countermeasures package. The PLAN's mine warfare force is organised for China's own littoral, and the same American assessment found it apparently lacks dedicated minehunting underwater vehicles; Chinese analysts themselves have identified distant-waters MCM as a capability gap. A Wozang-class minehunter exercising with Singapore is one thing; seven or more weeks on task inside what American officials have reportedly called a 'Death Valley' of shore-based missiles, drones, fast attack craft and midget submarines is quite another. Minehunters are slow, lightly armed and acoustically delicate. They need escorts, air defence, logistics, EOD depth and agreed rules of engagement, and China has no Gulf basing from which to sustain any of it. The Pentagon's own reported estimate to Congress was six months to fully clear the strait, and that was for the most practised MCM coalition in the world. Beijing can read that briefing as well as anyone.

Iran's incapability is also Iran's policy

One premise deserves correction. It is true that Iran has no meaningful minesweeping force. But this should be read as a convenience as much as a deficiency; I offer this as an interpretation, not an established fact. Residual ambiguity in the strait is Tehran's last card at the table. A fully cleared, internationally certified channel is a spent bargaining chip; a channel that might still hold a mine keeps every negotiator in Doha attentive. Iran does not need to re-seed the field to sustain the pressure, since one rumoured contact can undo weeks of clearance in the insurance market. The indirect technical talks that concluded in Doha on the first of July ended with the mediators reporting progress on implementing the memorandum but nothing resembling a final settlement, and the next round will not convene until after the funeral processions for the former Supreme Leader. Slow, Iranian-controlled, uncertifiable clearance is not a failure of the process. For Tehran, it is the process.

What Beijing is actually doing

So China waits, and it can afford to. Its crude sourcing is diversified, with no single supplier providing more than a fifth of its imports, according to Reuters' assessment, and its combined strategic and commercial stocks could, by some estimates, cover the Hormuz shortfall for around seven months. Within that buffer, Beijing's optimal play is exactly what we are watching: provide satellite and BeiDou-derived maritime intelligence, keep channels open to Tehran, Muscat and Riyadh alike, quietly shepherd Chinese-linked tonnage, and let Europe and America carry the cost, the risk and the odium of the sweep. China then arrives at the reopening as the indispensable customer rather than the compromised guarantor.

Honesty requires the counterview. This calculus is not fixed. Three conditions would change it: a formal Iranian invitation, Omani acceptance, and a United Nations or IMO umbrella broad enough to share the burden of certification. None of the three exists today, and the third would require exactly the multilateral consensus that the routing dispute has so far prevented. A closure that outran China's stock buffer would also force Beijing's hand, but seven months is a long time in a crisis that is already being negotiated.

Until then, the strait will be swept, whenever politics permits, by navies that gain least from the sweeping, watched closely by the navy that gains most. Sea power in this century is not only the ability to close a strait; Iran has demonstrated that a few hundred kilograms of steel and sensors can manage that. It is the ability to have others reopen it for you, at their expense, while you hold the cargo book. By that measure, the most interesting fleet in the Gulf of Oman this month is the one that has not sailed.