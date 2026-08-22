The Patience India Cannot Import

New Delhi: In the winter of 1944, with the war still on and independence still some years off, eight of India's leading industrialists put their names to a slim document that history would call the Bombay Plan.

Tata men stood at its heart. Four out of eight were affiliated with the Tata Group.

JRD Tata helped set it in motion, and John Mathai, a Tata Sons director who would go on to serve as independent India's first Railway Minister and its second Finance Minister, was among those who drafted it.

What these men argued, against their own immediate interest, was that a free India would have to build the heavy industry and the capital goods it then lacked, deliberately and at scale, even where the returns lay a generation away. Sixty years on, at JRD's centenary, Dr Manmohan Singh recalled how deeply that blueprint had shaped every plan that came after it. The conviction it carried has run in the Tata bloodstream ever since: that a nation advances by building the capability it still lacks, ahead of the moment it can pay for itself.

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State Takes the Baton

Independent India took up the same conviction but handed it to the state. The Second Five-Year Plan, drawn on Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis's model, staked the country's future on the machines that make machines, pouring investment into steel, power and heavy engineering in the belief that long-run growth flows from the capacity to produce rather than merely to consume.

The instinct was sound, and the ambition noble, yet the method strained. Capital sunk into heavy industry yielded slowly, foreign exchange ran short, agriculture went hungry for attention, and the state discovered how heavy the gestation of real capability becomes when a single balance sheet must carry it alone.

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India learned that the horizon is easy to see but so hard to get to. In fact, the state-first approach championed by Mahalanobis is exactly what drove John Mathai to resign as Finance Minister in 1950. Mathai warned that a centralised Planning Commission independent of the Cabinet would stifle the economy, a prediction that corporate leaders watched unfold as the Mahalanobis socialist framework took over India's economic policy for the next few decades.

An 80-Year Rhyme

Look now at what the Tata Group has been building, and the pattern rhymes across eighty years. In Dholera, Tata Electronics' semiconductor fabrication venture with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation represents an investment of around eleven billion dollars, India's first commercial semiconductor fabrication project and a bid for one of the capabilities the whole world is presently scrambling to secure.

In Vadodara, a Tata-Airbus facility is assembling C-295 military transport aircraft, creating India's first private-sector final assembly line for military aircraft. After acquiring Wistron's India operations and a 60% stake in Pegatron's India business, Tata Electronics has become a major Apple manufacturing partner in the country, placing India at the heart of a global manufacturing shift away from China.

Above all of it sits Air India, a national carrier reclaimed from decades of state decline and now deep in the long, costly work of becoming worthy of its flag once more. The old story ran from salt to software, whereas the new one runs through silicon, airframes and sovereign supply chains.

Price of Gestation

Each of these carries a price that arrives first. Tata Sons' consolidated profit fell by around a third in the year to March 2026, even as its standalone profit rose, with Air India, the digital business and the electronics venture running up heavy losses. Air India alone reported a loss of ₹22,238 crore.

At a quarterly view, the numbers look like a stumble. Seen through the lens that JRD and Mahalanobis both understood, they look like gestation.

My estimation is that the deeper question facing the group has little to do with whether these bets lose money today, which they plainly do, and everything to do with the journey to their eventual maturity.

Architecture of Patience

Here the architecture of Tata becomes the remedy. The philanthropic trusts own close to two-thirds of Tata Sons, which means the ultimate proprietor of these long bets answers to institutions built to think in generations rather than to the pressures of conventional shareholder capitalism.

Their significance lies less in financing every long bet directly than in giving the whole enterprise an owner whose economic purpose is measured across decades.

That ownership is the closest thing Indian capitalism has produced to patient capital at civilisational scale. Where the Mahalanobis model placed much of the burden of industrial gestation on the public purse, the Trust-anchored group can carry it within an institution designed to think beyond the immediate return. The very structure that so many outsiders find curious is the reason India has a private house able to wait.

Stewardship of National Consequence

That guardianship is therefore a matter of national consequence rather than corporate housekeeping. Noel Tata, who took the chair of the Trusts in October 2024 after four decades of quiet building inside the Group, has framed their purpose in a few plain words that could stand as the thesis of this essay: "do what India needs".

Speaking recently, he described his own move from running businesses to stewarding the Trusts as a shift from the work of making money to the harder discipline of spending it well.

His public style has been markedly quiet, suited to an institution whose defining asset may be patience. My reading is that his charge is the higher one of holding the standard and the horizon steady while the operating businesses do the building.

Seen this way, the leadership transition now under way at Tata Sons, with N. Chandrasekaran having chosen to step down when his term closes in February 2027, reads very differently from the drama the headlines prefer.

Chandrasekaran himself has called the group's great capital commitments the building blocks of India's journey to a developed nation by 2047.

The real question the succession poses is who will guard those building blocks through the long years before they prove themselves, and who will keep faith with a horizon that outruns any single chairman's term.

India will become a developed economy on the strength of the capability it chooses to build before the world is willing to sell it. Chips, airframes, clean power and a great airline will belong to the nations patient enough to fund them through the barren years. The house of Tata grasped this in 1944 and has held on to it through every season since.