From Free Power Promises to Higher Bills, J&K Families Brace for 6.83% Tariff Hike Effective September 1

Srinagar: Electricity consumers across Jammu and Kashmir will face a 6.83% hike in tariffs from September 1, after the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission cleared revised rates for JPDCL and KPDCL for 2026–27.

The order, effective till March 31, 2027, comes at a time when inflation and unemployment are already weighing heavily on households.

Meanwhile, the new tariff structure fixes domestic metered charges at Rs 2.45 per unit for up to 200 units, Rs 4.20 for 201–400 units, and Rs 4.60 beyond 400 units, with a fixed charge of ₹10 per kW per month.

Concessional rates remain for BPL families, Rs 1.40 per unit up to 30 units and small agricultural consumers, who will pay Rs1.05 per unit and Rs 23 per HP monthly.

Advertisement

PDP leader and MLA Pulwama, Waheed Ur Rehman Para posted on X, “From free tariff promises of relief to higher bills, what happened to the promise? @CM_JnK”.

Commercial users, however, will see sharper increases, with single-phase non-domestic consumers charged Rs 3.75 per unit up to 200 units and Rs 5.70 thereafter, plus a fixed charge of Rs 75 per kW per month.

Advertisement

Industrial consumers, EV charging stations, government departments, railway traction, bulk supply and temporary connections are also covered under the revised order.

Green Power Tariff continues at Rs 0.50 per kWh over the applicable rate.

Commission has approved a combined Annual Revenue Requirement of Rs 10,275.72 crore for the two corporations. Projected revenue under the new tariff is Rs 7,854.94 crore, leaving a gap of Rs 2,420.78 crore to be met through government subsidy and grants.

Officials said recovering the entire gap through tariffs alone would have required a 40% hike, suggesting government support helped contain the increase.

“We were promised 200 units of free electricity, but instead we are being asked to pay more. How is this relief?” asked Abdul Rashid, a shopkeeper in Srinagar. He added, “Prices of essentials are already high. Adding higher power bills will break the back of ordinary families,”.

“This tariff revision underscores the tension between fiscal realities and electoral pledges,” said Dr. Farooq Ahmad, an economist.