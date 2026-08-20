Viksit Bharat @ 2047: India Will Need A Navy To Match Its Developmental Goals

Every country that has held sustained global influence in the modern era has also held command of the sea, from the British Empire's Royal Navy to the United States Navy's post-1945 dominance. India's own stated ambition, to become a developed and influential power by 2047, the hundredth anniversary of its independence, carries an implicit naval requirement that officials and defence planners are only beginning to spell out in public.

The historical link between economic weight and maritime capability is not coincidental. Global trade moves overwhelmingly by sea, and a country that cannot protect the ships carrying its exports and imports remains structurally dependent on other powers to keep those lanes open. India's own trade volumes have grown substantially over the past two decades, with the country now ranking among the world's largest importers of crude oil and a major exporter of refined petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods, nearly all of it moving through the Indian Ocean.

Indigenous shipbuilding offers a second dimension to the 2047 argument, one that connects naval strategy directly to industrial policy. INS Vikrant, commissioned in September 2022, was built at Cochin Shipyard Limited with 76 percent indigenous content, according to figures released by India's Ministry of Defence, drawing on more than 100 micro, small and medium enterprises alongside over 550 larger industrial suppliers. A second indigenous carrier, IAC-2, now awaiting Cabinet clearance, would extend that industrial base further, embedding shipbuilding expertise and supply chains that outlast any single vessel's service life.

Carrier battle groups sit at the centre of what naval planners call blue-water capability, the ability to operate sustained combat power far from home shores rather than only defending a coastline. India currently operates two carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, giving it blue-water aspirations but not yet the redundancy that a three-carrier fleet would provide, allowing one carrier to remain in reserve or refit while two stay continuously deployable. The Navy's own submissions to the Ministry of Defence have argued that three carriers represent the minimum required to sustain presence on both India's eastern and western seaboards without gaps.

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The industrial and strategic arguments converge on the same conclusion from different directions. A navy built primarily from indigenous shipyards creates manufacturing jobs, technical expertise, and export potential in ways that imported hardware cannot, a point Indian defence officials have made when defending the cost and multi-year timelines involved in domestic carrier construction. Cochin Shipyard's own public estimate is that a sister ship to INS Vikrant, building on the existing design and supply chains, could be built in seven to nine years — still long enough that decisions made in the next two to three years will shape what capability India's Navy holds well into the 2030s, running right up against the 2047 milestone itself.

Defence budget documents show India's naval spending has grown steadily — the Navy's share has risen from around 15 percent of the defence budget in 2018-19 to roughly 20 percent today — but it remains a modest share of the country's overall defence allocation compared with the Army, which still commands roughly half. Whether that allocation continues shifting to match India's stated maritime ambitions, or whether the Navy continues building toward 2047 with the fleet it can afford rather than the fleet its economy requires, remains an open question inside India's own defence planning establishment.

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