What To Expect From A 'Naya Pakistan' And A 'Purana' Donald Trump? Apparently Nothing New

Trump understands that Naya Pakistan is as Purana as it could be on the issue of fighting terrorism and Pakistan knows that Purana Trump can never be Naya when it comes to offering them economic support. This is precisely why India should sit back and watch the diplomatic pantomime live from Washington.

Last year, I attended a seminar on the future of Asian politics in London. The event, like most other events on the issue was dominated by the state of India-Pakistan relations. One of the panelists was Professor Christopher Clary from University of Albany who said something which explains why President Trump might have claimed of India asking him to mediate. Professor Clary said, “ United States under Trump is going through a mental health crisis. It does not have the ability to intervene into the two country's affair”.

His remarks gave a clear picture of what to expect from the United States with President Trump in the Oval. The leader of the free world is not known for a single directional attitude, rather he prefers multi-directional headlines which often turn logic as well as facts on their heads. Ok, let me make it simple.

Remember the US-UK relationship? Yes, the “deep and special relationship” - a phrase that UK's outgoing prime minister Theresa May has said as many times as President Trump has thrown her in the troubled waters of proving credibility. Each time, in the past four years, United Kingdom reminded America of its role in global politics, Trump, under his America First policy, snubbed its ally by alienating from everything which Europe identifies itself with. Right from giving false numbers of crime in the UK to questioning the British government on health crisis to calling PM a great negotiator and later saying she failed to negotiate with Europe to fight with the London Mayor to insulting Jeremy Corbyn to... the list continues. Consistency is a coincidence when it comes to President Trump.

And this is where India comes in the picture. Interestingly, while Trump has been broadly hostile towards both friends and foes, he has held back his otherwise untrammeled thoughts in relation to India. Barring sporadic statements which could be ignored just as India has ignored American dictates from more serious American leaders in the past, there is no anomaly in the conduct when it comes to proving his own importance through attention-seeking exercise for superiority. As a businessman, the President acknowledges the potential of India as a global market and is witnessing its unprecedented rise.

The problem is USA looking for Pakistan's help to end the crisis in Afghanistan without paying them anymore and Pakistan is eyeing for the once-upon-a time-we-were-friend-days. Both Imran Khan and Donald Trump are celebrity turned politicians and they are used to with short-sighted slim phrases. The US has already cut down its more than a billion-dollar aid to Pakistan under this very President and Pakistan has kowtowed to the US pressure by arresting Hafiz Saeed just before their PM headed to Washington. The statement from US President regarding mediating between India and Pakistan doesn't require a serious analysis as the Naya Pakistan is struggling to be Naya and Purana Donald J. Trump will always remain Purana whatsoever.

