sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:06 IST, July 9th 2024

Assembly polls Will be Fight Against Betrayal and for Maharashtra's Self-Respect: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray also said that Pune city should now be the centre of change of power in the state. "The assembly elections will be against betrayal and helplessness. It will be for Maharashtra's fight for self-respect," the former chief minister said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Assembly polls Will be Fight Against Betrayal and for Maharashtra's Self-Respect: Uddhav Thackeray
Assembly polls Will be Fight Against Betrayal and for Maharashtra's Self-Respect: Uddhav Thackeray | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

17:06 IST, July 9th 2024