Published 17:06 IST, July 9th 2024

Assembly polls Will be Fight Against Betrayal and for Maharashtra's Self-Respect: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray also said that Pune city should now be the centre of change of power in the state. "The assembly elections will be against betrayal and helplessness. It will be for Maharashtra's fight for self-respect," the former chief minister said.