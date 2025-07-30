'Derogatory', Jaya Bachchan Strikes as AAP's Sanjay Singh Makes Fun Of PM Modi

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan strongly objected to Aam Aadmi party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh's apparent jab at PM Modi, which allegedly included a reference to movie stars, sparking a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha today. The incident happened during a parliamentary debate.

Sanjay Singh, who is renowned for his venomous speeches was criticising the government when he made a comment that alluded the involvement of the movie stars.

Jaya Bachchan, actress and longtime lawmaker stood up right away in order to object what Sanjay Singh said.

She is known for her strong views on parliamentary decorum and her protective attitude toward the film industry.

Although the precise words spoken are not yet known, it is believed that she thought it was improper and insulting to use movie stars in a political criticism of the prime minister.

Jaya Bachchan has previously advocated for legislative discipline and vehemently supported the film industry.

She has frequently voiced her opposition to comments that she believes disparage the House or disparage her line of work.

Her intervention today highlights how delicate the relationship between politics and entertainment is in India, especially when prominent members of the film industry participate in political debates.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has been at odds with the ruling party on a regular basis and has been suspended in the past for his protests and harsh criticisms.

The underlying tensions and the frequently intimate character of parliamentary debates are brought to light by his most recent statement and Jaya Bachchan's rapid response.