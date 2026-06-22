'Constitution Was Not Visible Then': PM Modi’s Epic Shred Of Rahul Gandhi’s Political Stunt

New Delhi: In a direct attack on the opposition's political strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shredded their defense of the Constitution, recalling the harsh realities under previous administrations. Speaking at the Republic Summit 2026, PM Modi took a sharp jibe at the Congress party's sudden focus on the document.

“Today, some people keep talking about the Constitution, but when they were in power and in Naxal-affected areas, people were even shot for taking the name of the Constitution, and at times they remained silent. In those hands, the Constitution was not visible. In that painful situation, the Congress did not seem to care at all,” the Prime Minister remarked.

'Even Congress Demands Things From Me'

According to PM Modi, public confidence in his government's ability to deliver is so strong that even his political opponents look to him to get things done. “Not just ordinary people, even the entire Congress party says that Modi ji should do this and that. They trust that whatever needs to be done, he will do it. Friends, aspirations exist only where people believe that dreams can be fulfilled. And this is exactly the aspiration of India’s youth, the poor, and the middle class,” PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister emphasized that a wave of soaring expectations has taken over the country because citizens finally believe that their dreams can become a reality.

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From Clean Seats to Vande Bharat: India's Skyrocketing Expectations

Describing how development has transformed the mindset of the public, PM Modi explained that basic infrastructure demands have now evolved into premium requirements.

“If earlier there was no demand for roads, then after roads were built, people started asking when the metro would come. Earlier, the expectation was that trains should arrive on time and that there should be enough space to sit inside them. Now the demand is why Vande Bharat is not running on our route,” the PM said.

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He reframed this constant demand from citizens as a sign of progress rather than public dissatisfaction.

“Some people see this as dissatisfaction, but for us, these are aspirations. But in the end, who do people make these expectations from? They make them from the one who is working, right?”

Major Tax Relief for the Middle Class

The Prime Minister also highlighted the structural and financial reforms implemented by his administration to ease everyday life for the middle class. “The tax-free income limit has increased many times, and due to tax reforms, the middle class has received a lot of convenience. Time and cost in tax filing have been saved, returns are being filed from home, and issues are being resolved in real time.”

'Nation First' vs Maoist Extremism

Turning his focus to national security, PM Modi cited the government's approach to tribal belts as a prime example of putting the country first, contrasting it with the security situation between 2004 and 2014.

“An example of what ‘Nation First’ impact looks like is our tribal regions. More than 10 crore population of India living in tribal areas, and we all know how Maoist extremism had entrenched itself there. Even in the 21st century, these extremists did not allow basic facilities to reach these areas. There were times when the government could not even send a single vehicle into these regions. Governments came and went, and it felt as if the tragedy of violence would continue forever. Between 2004 and 2014, more than 17,000 incidents of violence took place due to Maoist extremism, and around 7,000 lives were lost.”

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister emphasized the decisive actions taken after 2014 to eliminate internal security threats entirely.