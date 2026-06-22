If Not Banrakas, Durgesh Kumar Would Like To Play This Character In Panchayat

Republic Summit 2026: Durgesh Kumar, who plays the role of Bhushan Kumar aka Banrakas, in the much-loved web series Panchayat, spoke about his character and his journey at the Republic Summit 2026. In a candid chat, the actor spilt the beans about what to expect from the upcoming season of the show and also spoke about the ‘real-life Banrakas’ from whom he took cues for his character.

When asked if he would like to play any character from Panchayat apart from Bhushan, Durgesh Kumar candidly shared, “Faisal Malik's role”. For the unversed, Faisal Malik plays the role of Prahladcha "Prahlad" Pandey on the show, which also features Jitendra Kumar. Malik's character is shown as a loyal deputy of the pradhan (up pradhan). In the upcoming season, his loyalties will be tested, and his possible step up in politics will be explored.

Will Banrakas forgive Sachiv Ji in season 5?

Speaking at the Republic Summit, the cast of Panchayat also shared insights on what to expect from the upcoming season. When asked if his character would forgive Sachiv Ji (played by Jitendra Kumar) in the upcoming season, Durgesh smiled and said, “Yeh toh dekna padega. (you will have to wait and see).” Without revealing too much about the plot of the show, Kumar mentioned, “Aise toh nahi bata sakte, warna audience ka comic timing kharaab ho jaayega. Lekin, iss baar bhi anand aane waala hai. (I cannot reveal much as it will ruin the comic experience for the audience. But, I can say that this time is going to be fun too).”





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