Panchayat Cast Members Spill The Beans On What To Expect From Season 5: Iss Baar Kuch Alag, Hatke Hoga...

Republic Summit 2026: Durgesh Kumar aka Banrakas, Sunita Rajwar aka Kranti Devi and Ashok Pathak, who plays the role of Binod, spoke about the upcoming season of their show Panchayat at the Republic Summit 2026. The actors shed light on what viewers can expect about the future of Phulera, now that the former opposition party has been voted to power. Without revealing much, the cast members confessed that Panchayat season 5 will be a fun ride and is also different from the earlier seasons.

What will happen in Phulera in Panchayat Season 5?

Durgesh Kumar, who plays the role of Banrakas (Bhushan), who has successfully seized control of the village council by defeating Brij Bhushan and Manju Devi, tread lighly while spilling beans about the plot of Panchayat 5. However, he mentioned, “Aise toh nahi bata sakte, warna audience ka comic timing kharaab ho jaayega. Lekin, iss baar bhi anand aane waala hai. (I cannot reveal much as it will ruin the comic experience for the audience. But, I can say that this time is going to be fun too).”

Echoing Durgesh's comment, Ashok Pathak aka Binod shared, “Mazza aayega. Iss baar ka season kuch alag, hatke hoga. Romaanch zyaada hone waala hai. (It is going to be fun. This season is going to be a little different. But, it will be interesting.)"

Panchayat season 4 also ended on a cliffhanger about who will handle the reins of Phulera among the newly elected party. A cloud of mystery still surrounds who will be named the up-pradhan of the village, and the audience will know more about it in the upcming season. When probed about this, Sunita Rajwar, who plays Kranti Devi (the new Pradhan of Phulera), quipped, “Ghar ki baat, ghar mein hi rahegi. Woh hum aapko stage pe nahi batayenge. Humare writers hain jinhone bahot accha likha hua hai. Season 1 se leke season 5 tak maintain karna, gaon ki saralta bhi maintain karna, masala bhi maintain karna. Unki likhawat aur hum kalkaro ki karigari ek saath screen pe dekhne mein mazza aayega. Abhi bata denge toh mazza khatam ho jaayega. (Let's not reveal this on stage yet. Our writers have done a brilliant job with the show. From Season 1 to Season 5, they have maintained the simplicity of the village along with the masala needed for the show. Viewers will enjoy witnessing their writing and our artistry on screen together)."

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With their appearance at the Republic Summit 2026, the Panchayat actors have raised anticipation for the upcoming season of the show. While the release date of Panchayat season 5 is yet to be revealed, Amazon Prime Video has announced that the new episodes will begin streaming this month.

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