'Mr Rahul Gandhi Not Comfortable With India's Rise': Piyush Goyal Explains Why People Are Deserting The Congress Leader

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, while speaking at the Republic Summit 2026, launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the India-US trade deal. The minister also explained why everyone is deserting Rahul.

Goyal stated that Rahul Gandhi tried to vitiate the atmosphere during the signing of the US trade deal. "The fellow must be very concerned," Goyal mocked Rahul, adding that the sad part is that he is a constitutional authority.

"He is the Leader of the Opposition. That is a Cabinet-rank position."

'Rahul Not Comfortable With India's Rise'

"We are still the fastest growing large economy in the world, 7.7% with all the tribulations and geopolitical problems. But despite that, the world's fastest growing economy, 7.7%. This quarter, probably 7.8%. You can clearly see that the last quarter, January to March, the last result that came, 7.8%. You can clearly see that India is on the rise."

“Mr. Rahul Gandhi, sadly, is not very comfortable with this rise. That's what one should be concerned about as a nation.”

'Rahul Willing To Sacrifice National Interest'

Goyal stated that the nation should know that the Leader of the Opposition is willing to sacrifice the national interest, unfortunately, either because of his ignorance or because he's very uncomfortable that the people of India choose to make Prime Minister Modi the longest serving duly elected Prime Minister ever since independence.

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“And he's very uncomfortable that this could continue for many, many, many more years after today also.”

What Differentiates PM Modi & Rahul?

Piyush Goyal added that when the BJP was in the Opposition, it always kept "nation first".

“And I think that is what differentiates Prime Minister Modi and the BJP and India from Mr. Rahul Gandhi. That is why people are deserting Mr. Rahul Gandhi.”

Goyal said that apart from the Opposition allies, people of India are also deserting Rahul.

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