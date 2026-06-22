'Teamwork Worked Wonders... We Succesfully Ensured Naxal-Free India': IG CRPF Rakesh Agrawal At Republic Summit 2026

New Delhi: At the Republic Summit 2026, anchored by the theme "Great Power India: Nation First," the nation paid tribute to the CRPF’s elite CoBRA Battalion, recognising their instrumental role in dismantling Maoist terror across India.

The summit highlighted a historic transformation in internal security, noting that Maoist-related violence has plummeted by almost 90%, with the number of affected districts reduced from 126 to just eight.

During the session, the accomplishments of the CoBRA Battalion were brought to the forefront.

Operating in challenging terrains, the battalion has been credited with neutralizing over 364 Maoists and facilitating more than 2,300 surrenders in a major push. By cutting off terror financing and dismantling guerrilla infrastructure, these forces have effectively reclaimed 90% of previously held Maoist territory for democracy and development.

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Operation Black Forest

The discussion also shed light on "Operation Black Forest," a previously unreported internal security operation involving 8,000 officers that resulted in the elimination of 31 Maoists.

It was noted that while the fight against Maoist terror has reached a successful conclusion, the CoBra Battalion’s commitment continues, with units currently deployed to address security challenges in Manipur.

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Reflecting on the progress made over the last decade, officials emphasized that the shift in success is rooted in improved synergy.

"What has changed in the last few years is that now there is a lot more synergy among the security forces, among the intelligence agencies, among all the central forces and the state governments," noted one official.

'Naxal Mukt Bharat'

The panel highlighted that the current success is supported by the provision of advanced weaponry, modern technology, and improved logistics by the government. With clear-cut targets and deadlines established through coordination between top leadership and ground troops, the security apparatus has successfully transitioned India toward a "Naxal Mukt Bharat."

Speaking at the event, Rakesh Agrawal, IG CRPF said, "Today, there is a lot more synergy between the security forces, intelligence agencies, central forces and state govts. The landscape has changed. What demand we made to govt is made available to us in no time. We have clear cut deadlines, targets with adequate logistics and proper training of the troops.”

He added, “Proper teamwork worked wonder as we successfully ensured MaoistMukhtBharat. Our aim was clear and the support and guidance we received from Home Ministry was extraordinary.”