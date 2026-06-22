PM Modi's Epic Explanation Of The Chronic Dissatisfaction Toli's Symptoms At Republic Summit 2026

At the Republic Summit 2026 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp critique of a specific faction of politicians, accusing them of being consumed by "chronic dissatisfaction" and operating on a singular guiding principle: "Always Against."

During his address, the Prime Minister highlighted what he termed a stark contrast in the country's current landscape. "While a vast section of the country is aspirational, there is also a political faction whose guiding principle has become 'Always Against.' This group is consumed by chronic dissatisfaction," PM Modi stated.

Deciphering the "Symptoms" of Discontent

He also broke down the symptoms in front of the audience, the Prime Minister outlined the specific characteristics defining this political group, urging the public, especially the younger generation, to recognize these patterns.

“Today, I am going to describe the symptoms of this group; once you know the symptoms, you will understand exactly what I mean. You will be able to recognise them easily," PM Modi said. "You will often hear them ask, 'That place gets 24-hour electricity; why doesn't this place?' Yet, the very next day, they will show up to protest against dams, solar parks, thermal power plants, or nuclear facilities.”

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The Shift from 'Data vs. Atta' to Modern Tech Protests

PM Modi further expanded on how these contradictions manifest in the economic and technological sectors, tracing their evolutionary arguments from basic commodities to cutting-edge technology.

“These are the same people who used to oppose mineral mining yet today, they ask, 'Where is India's rare-earth minerals market? Where is the supply chain?'" the PM noted, adding that they also demand to know why India's electric vehicle ecosystem does not match other global leaders.

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He continued:

“These are the very people who used to engage in the ‘Data Versus Atta debate’, and today these same people ask, 'Tell us, Modi-ji, what work has been done regarding AI?' and you will find them asking, 'Why are you building this data centre? Why are you setting up this semiconductor plant?'”

Corruption, Defense, and National Security Contradictions

According to the Prime Minister, this faction frequently cites international corruption indexes to target India, supported by their media ecosystem. However, their stance shifts when enforcement begins.

"But when action is taken against corruption, when action is taken, these are the people who shout, who is the first to create a commotion?" PM Modi stated, questioning their objections to the timing, targets, and methods of legal investigations.

On the defense front, the Prime Minister highlighted a similar paradox:

"On one hand, they will say that the country's armies have no freedom. Weapons are not being found. But when does the government make any defense deals? If someone buys a modern weapon, the first thing they do is come and ask why they bought it." He added that while they question India's global diplomacy, they simultaneously protest infrastructure projects built specifically for diplomacy and national security.

A Call to Gen Z and the Nation

Closing his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that understanding the true character of this faction is vital for the nation's future, placing a strong emphasis on the role of Gen Z. “It is crucial for the country to understand the true character of these people. The youth of my country, in particular, need to recognise them; our Gen Z needs to grasp this quickly," he said, noting that the younger generation processes information at a very fast pace.

Distinguishing between political cynicism and public demand, PM Modi explained that rising expectations among citizens are a sign of progress rather than discontent. He noted that while people used to simply want on-time trains with adequate seating, they now demand to know why a Vande Bharat train is not running on their specific route.

“Some people see this as dissatisfaction, but for us, these are aspirations. But in the end, who do people make these expectations from? They make them from the one who is working, right?” he asked.