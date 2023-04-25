N. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh's former CM while speaking at the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023 remarked, “PM Modi promoted India, and the world has recognised India’s strength.” ‘The world has recognised the strength of India now. Networking and goodwill play a very important role in it and we have achieved it now. All thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

"India is having two advantages, one is digital strength, and the second is demographic dividend. Modi is giving policies, which will be unique. Every family will be above the middle class, which is possible through technology,” he added.

GST, digital currency are today's reality

Speaking about the politics of freebies and money distribution, Naidu urged the central government to abolish the Rs 500 and above currency denomination. "GST, digital currency is a reality today. I request the govt to abolish Rs 500 and above currency denomination, this will help in decreasing the illegal use of money during elections," he said.

Nation has advantage of demographic dividend, says Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also spoke about India's demographic dividend. He said the nation has the advantage of "demographic dividend”. "India has the advantage of demographic dividend; we also have technological maturity... From the beginning, I thought technology would bring revolution. Today, information technology has become a backbone for an acknowledged economy.”

Hyderabad: proof of the technological revolution

Speaking at the Republic Summit virtually, ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu stating about Hyderabad said, "We must capitalise on our young population. Hyderabad is the proof of technological revolution. Telangana is getting the highest per capita income." He also asserted that collective efforts can make India number one.