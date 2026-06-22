Republic Summit 2026: TVS Motor Company Chairman & MD Sudarshan Venu Bets On India's Financial Services Sector

Republic Summit 2026: After recently having agreed to acquire a minority stake in the Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director and Chairman at TVS Motor Company, said that TVS Venu group is bullish on India's financial service sector.

TVS Venu group led by Sudarshan Venu in May this year declared it intention to acquire a 9.9% stake in the private lender through a mix of ​a primary issuance of equity warrants and ​a secondary share purchase.

TVS Credit Services Limited has been lending to over 42 million customer and has recorded asset under management of Rs 40,000 crores, Venu noted.

The lending has diversified from two-wheeler lending to consumer durables like electronics, and automotive vehicles, including heavy-duty trucks. The company is betting on the financialization of Indian savings and the huge runway it provides for growth.

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On India's switch to ethanol blending, and centre's electric vehicle push, the youngest Chairman of TVS Motor Company, noted that new batteries, resilience in supply chain will reduce the South Asian nation's dependence on rare earths from a specific country.

While positioning Orbiter as the step in the direction of establishing a green economy, he suggested that urban mobility is not necessarily about the rev, rather linked to smaller batteries, faster charging, and stylish vehicles.

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The TVS Orbiter is an entry-level, urban electric scooter from TVS Motor Company designed for daily commuting, positioned right below the TVS iQube series.

On the other hand, he noted that the extremely passionate biker groups that are in love with internal combustion engine (ICE) and sports bikes will always remain part of the motorbiking universe.

Coming to India's position in the two-wheeler space, he said three out of the five top players globally are Indian companies, which cements the manufacturers of two-wheelers in the country as truly global.