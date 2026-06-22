Republic Summit 2026: PM Modi, Top Leaders Set to Grace Star-Studded Event- When And Where To Watch
The Republic Summit 2026 is a narrative-defining, course-setting dialogue around India’s celebrated arrival on the global stage. Listed below are the medium where u can watch the event LIVE.
- India News
- 4 min read
New Delhi: The Republic Media Network is set to host the much-anticipated Republic Summit 2026 in the national capital, a landmark gathering that will explore India's transformative journey as a global shaping power.
The high-level summit, anchored by the theme "Great Power India: Nation First," will take place on June 22, 2026, at the Taj Palace hotel, New Delhi, bringing together top policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and cultural icons for insightful dialogues on India's strategic rise, economic resilience, technological advancements, and institutional strength.
The Republic Summit 2026 is a narrative-defining, course-setting dialogue around India’s celebrated arrival on the global stage.
The summit acts as a platform for defining narratives around India's global leadership, rooted in the "Nation First" principle. It marks a pivotal moment where discussions shift from aspiration to execution, celebrating India's proven performance on the world stage as a Vishwaguru addressing humanity's key challenges.
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When and where to watch
The Republic Summit 2026 will be accessible through multiple mediums, where India's top political leaders, policymakers, business icons and thought leaders will come together for a day of high-impact discussions under the theme "Nation First."
- Republic World Website- https://www.republicworld.com
- Republic World YouTube Channel- https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld
- Viewers can also tune into X Profile for latest news updates- https://x.com/republic
- Instagram users can login to- https://www.instagram.com/republicworld
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RepublicWorld
A Star-Studded Gathering
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is confirmed to grace the summit to share his vision for a "Great Power India." The summit will feature a powerful mix of political leaders, policymakers, business titans, technologists, economists, and prominent personalities from the arts. The speakers include:
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Academia
- Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras
Political and Administrative Leaders:
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry
- Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam
- Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, Delhi
- Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT, Electronics, HRD & Real Time Governance, Andhra Pradesh
Industry Leaders and Innovators:
- Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder & Chief Scientist, Zoho Corp
- Sudarsan Venu, Chairman & Managing Director, TVS Motor Company
- Sundeep Sikka, MD and CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
- Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge
- Puneet Kaura, MD & CEO, Samtel Avionics
- Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd
- Vijay Sharma, Director, Corporate Affairs, Jindal Stainless
- Mayank Agrawal, CEO, Gallantt Group
Thought Leaders
- S. Gurumurthy, Editor, Thuglak
- Seema Singh, MeghaShrey, NGO
Cultural Figures:
- Anil Kapoor, Actor & Film Producer
- Padma Shri Hariharan, Singer & Music Composer
- Ram Charan, Actor & Film Producer
- Durgesh Kumar, Actor
- Ashok Pathak, Actor
- Sanvikaa, Actor
Event Background and Significance
The Republic Summit has established itself as one of India's most influential annual platforms for high-level discourse. The 2026 edition arrives at a decisive time in India's global trajectory -- characterized by robust economic performance, strategic trade partnerships, technological leadership, and a commitment to institutional excellence.
Held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, the summit promises substantive conversations and thought-provoking interactions.
As India asserts its position as a shaping global power guided by "Nation First" principles, the Republic Summit 2026 will serve as a key forum to articulate this vision and chart the way forward.
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