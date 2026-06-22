What Would Anil Kapoor Do If He Becomes Chief Minister For A Day? Alpha Actor Answers At Republic Summit 2026

Republic Summit 2026: 25 years ago, Anil Kapoor famously took on the challenge of turning the city around by taking on the seat of the Chief Minister just for a day, in the movie Nayak: The Real Hero (2001). Appearing at the Republic Summit, the actor was put on the spot by Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, who asked him what he would do if he were to become Chief Minister for a day. Kapoor was also cautioned about not having the lifelines such as ‘phone a friend’, using which he can call Vijay, the Tamil actor who recently assumed the seat of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.



Reacting candidly, Anil Kapoor said, “The best thing about our country is the diversity and the democracy. I just want people to love each other. I would encourage that. I would do my best to ensure that everybody is treated equally and that everyone loves each other. Because there is nothing greater than love. People should spread love and positivity. People should help the ones who dont have as much privilege. There are so many things I would love to do. This is what I have tried to do as an entertainer as well.”

In the same conversation, Anil Kapoor also shared his golden advice for the next generation. The actor, who became a grandfather once again this year, said, “It's not about the viral reel. It's about the rehearsal. I always believe in ‘train hard, fight easy’. That's what I tell all the youngsters. Consistency, hard work, and gratitude are what I follow. I am eternally grateful when I wake up in the morning, and I prepare and work hard. There is no substitute for hard work. And just enjoy your work."



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