Who Is Giving Nara Lokesh Sleepless Nights? Andhra IT Minister Reveals His Father CM Chandrababu Naidu Is a 'Tough Taskmaster'

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh shared a light-hearted comment at Republic Summit 2026, where he claimed that he father, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, gives him sleepless night.

He made the comment when Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami asked:

"Is something giving you sleepless nights?"

To this, Nara Lokesh replied:

"My father."

Elaborating on his response, Lokesh said, "Well he is a tough taskmaster." Giving an example of his father being a tough boss, the state minister added, "

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We were celebrating the fact that we (Andhra) attracted 25% of India's investments. I being the chair of the group of ministers, I was like, ‘I have done a decent job.’ [My father] looked at me and said, 'You have left 75% on the table Why are you not getting the other 75%?'"

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