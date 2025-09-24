Artemis 2: Meet The 4-Member Crew Set To Travel To Moon In A 10-day Historic Mission

Artemis II is NASA's historic lunar mission, which will carry astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Jeremy Hansen, around the moon and back to Earth in 10 days. The mission is set for a February 5, 2026, launch and would be the first crewed mission to travel beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972. The crew on the mission comprises 3 NASA astronauts of American origin and one from the Canadian Space Agency.

Reid Wiseman: Commander of NASA’s Artemis II Mission to the Moon

Reid Wiseman has been a NASA astronaut since 2009. A Baltimore native, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, and a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, according to the official website of NASA. The 27-year-old is a pilot, a father and an engineer. His first spaceflight was Expedition 41 in 2014. Reid's late wife, Carroll, worked as a newborn intensive care unit Registered Nurse. Together, the couple had two children. Reid Wiseman boasts a following of 61.5K on Instagram and often shares his personal experiences at NASA with his followers.



Victor J. Glover: Pilot of NASA’s Artemis II Mission to the Moon

A California native, Victor has been a NASA astronaut since 2013. He will serve as a pilot on the Artemis II mission. He has previosuly piloted NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station as part of Expedition 64. Over the years, Glover has accumulated over 3,000 flight hours. Most recently, he served as a pilot of the Crew-1 Dragon spacecraft, named Resilience. He is married to Dionna Odom of Berkeley, California, and the couple is parents to four children. He has 176K followers on X (formerly Twitter) and often shares his love for outer space on the social media platform.

Christina Koch: Mission Specialist 1 of NASA’s Artemis II Mission to the Moon



The only woman on the Artemis II mission, Christina, has been a NASA astronaut since 2013. Most recently, she served as a flight engineer on board the International Space Station as part of Expeditions 59, 60, and 61. According to the official NASA website, Christina has participated in the first all-female spacewalks and has set the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman astronaut. She has 429K followers on Instagram and her hobbies include surfing, rock climbing, community service, running, yoga, backpacking, photography and travel.



Jeremy Hansen: Mission Specialist 2 of NASA’s Artemis II Mission to the Moon