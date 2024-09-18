Published 17:21 IST, September 18th 2024
Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India To Have Its Own Space Station By December 2028
India's Cabinet approves the first module of Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2028, expanding the Gaganyaan program with new missions for human spaceflight.
- Science News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India To Have Its Own Space Station By December 2028 | Image: Representational Image Created by AI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:20 IST, September 18th 2024