Katy Perry to Fly Into Space with Blue Origin on April 14: How and When to Watch the Flight LIVE | Image: X

Los Angeles: Pop icon Katy Perry is all set for top be part of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, which will be launched on April 14, 2025. The mission, designated NS-31, will make history as the first all-female crewed spaceflight since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s solo flight in 1963.

Perry will be joined by a group of accomplished women, including pilot and journalist Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos's fiancée, CBS’s Gayle King, NASA aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. The six of them will embark on this journey on a suborbital flight from Blue Origin’s West Texas facility.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Perry shared her excitement and said she is giving herself a motivating talk every day. I am talking to myself every day and going, ‘You’re brave, you’re bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people but especially young girls to go, “I’ll go to space in the future." No limitations."

When Will the Launch Happen?

The launch will take place on Monday, April 14, from West Texas at around 7:00 pm IST, ascending to an altitude of 100 kilometers, crossing the Kármán line, which marks the boundary of space.

The entire journey will last around 11 minutes, during which the crew will experience weightlessness and enjoy stunning views of Earth.

Where to Watch the Mission Live?