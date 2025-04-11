Katy Perry Reveals Giving Herself Motivating Self-Talk Ahead Of Blue Origin Spaceflight: You Are Doing This For Next Gen

Updated April 11th 2025, 21:34 IST
On April 14, Katy Perry will join Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King and three other women on an all-female Blue Origin spaceflight. The crew is scheduled to blast off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas. Blue Origin has flown tourists on short trips to space since 2021 and the upcoming journey will be the company’s 11th human spaceflight
Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin announced the crew in February. Sanchez, a helicopter pilot and former TV journalist, picked the women who will join her on a 10-minute spaceflight from West Texas aboard a New Shepard rocket. Perry, Sanchez and King will be joined by Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist who now heads an engineering firm, research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.
Perry shared how she has been “psychologically” preparing for the spaceflight. “I was listening to Cosmos by Carl Sagan and reading a book on string theory,” she told the Associated Press. “I’ve always been interested in astrophysics and interested in astronomy and astrology and the stars. We are all made of stardust and we all come from the stars," she added.
“I am talking to myself every day and going, ‘You’re brave, you’re bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people but especially young girls to go, “I’ll go to space in the future.” No limitations,’” she said.
Perry revealed that she looks inward for strength and confidence whenever she is doing something daunting. “Using that feminine divine that I was born with and definitely unlocked when I had my daughter even more. It leveled up for sure. Being a mother just makes you level up with that type of power,” she said. Perry, 40, is also rehearsing for her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour.
Published April 11th 2025, 21:27 IST