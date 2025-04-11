Katy Perry Reveals Giving Herself Motivating Self-Talk Ahead Of Blue Origin Spaceflight: You Are Doing This For Next Gen

On April 14, Katy Perry will join Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King and three other women on an all-female Blue Origin spaceflight. The crew is scheduled to blast off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas. Blue Origin has flown tourists on short trips to space since 2021 and the upcoming journey will be the company’s 11th human spaceflight

Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin announced the crew in February. Sanchez, a helicopter pilot and former TV journalist, picked the women who will join her on a 10-minute spaceflight from West Texas aboard a New Shepard rocket. Perry, Sanchez and King will be joined by Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist who now heads an engineering firm, research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

Katy Perry will join five other female crew members on Blue Origin spaceflight | Image: AP

Perry shared how she has been “psychologically” preparing for the spaceflight. “I was listening to Cosmos by Carl Sagan and reading a book on string theory,” she told the Associated Press. “I’ve always been interested in astrophysics and interested in astronomy and astrology and the stars. We are all made of stardust and we all come from the stars," she added.

Katy Perry reveals talking to herself for spaceflight motivation

“I am talking to myself every day and going, ‘You’re brave, you’re bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people but especially young girls to go, “I’ll go to space in the future.” No limitations,’” she said.