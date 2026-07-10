Havana: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has been honoured in an unusual way after a newly discovered species of marine mollusc was named after him following his heroics at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spanish biologist Jesús Ortea named the species Aldisa vozinha in recognition of the 40-year-old goalkeeper’s performance during Cape Verde’s historic World Cup debut. Cape Verde made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by becoming the smallest nation (by population) to reach the tournament's knockout stage.

Aldisa vozinha is a bright carmine-red sea slug measures only about four millimetres and was identified from specimens collected in the Caribbean near Havana, Cuba, and Guadeloupe.

Ortea described the species in his work Historias de la Bioadversidad 3. Explaining the name, he said it was dedicated to the Mindelo-born goalkeeper who “stopped everything” against Spain and helped put Cape Verde on the football map. The mollusc’s vivid red colour was also intended as a tribute to Vozinha’s achievement.

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Vozinha produced seven saves as Cape Verde held European champions Spain to a Spain goalless draw in their opening match. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award and helped the country secure its first-ever point at a World Cup.

The goalkeeper subsequently emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest breakout stars. He featured in all four of Cape Verde’s matches and helped the debutants reach the Round of 32, where they suffered a dramatic extra-time defeat against Argentina. Vozinha made another seven saves in that encounter.

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His popularity soared during the tournament, with his Instagram following rising from around 50,000 before Cape Verde’s opener to more than 28 million.

Ortea, a professor emeritus at Spain’s University of Oviedo, has conducted extensive research on marine biodiversity around Cape Verde. The country awarded him the Medal of Environmental Merit in 2023 for his contribution to the study of its marine life.