Lionel Messi's Missed Penalty vs Egypt Sparks Tragedy In Bangladesh, Claims One Life In Cumilla

Lionel Messi's missed penalty broke the hearts of several supporters, but Argentina eventually went on to register a comeback victory over Egypt, inspired by their captain. But the missed penalty proved too costly for Mohammed Shariful Islam, who reportedly lost his life in a dispute which occurred during the match.

Man Died After Lionel Messi Missed Penalty Against Egypt

Bangladeshi media reported that Shariful was involved in a dispute which later escalated after Messi missed a penalty against Egypt in a FIFA World Cup Round of 16 game. As per the Daily Star, the incident took place at around 10:50 PM in the Dhanpur area, Cumilla. As quoted by the Daily Star, Shankar Kumar Das, in charge of the Nazira Bazar Police Outpost, confirmed that an argument broke out after Messi missed from the spot.

As per the report, two local men, identified as Babu and Main Uddin Malu, struck Shariful on the head, and he was then taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. The body was sent to the morgue and Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Touhidul Anwar said a raid was going on to nab the accused.

Egypt Files Official Complaint To FIFA Against Referee

As per Diario AS, Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abo Rida lodged a formal complaint to FIFA against French referee François Letexier and his entire team. The Egyptian FA demanded an explanation for the several controversial decisions which went against them and cost them the match.

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They also urged FIFA to remove the officials from conducting any future World Cup games as things stand. Egypt coach Hossam Haasan didn't hide his feelings and insisted his team was treated unfairly.

Also Read: FIFA Announces Major VAR Overhaul For Rest Of World Cup After Several Controversies Erupt