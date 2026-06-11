Why Does NASA’s Artemis III Mission Have No Women? NASA Chief Jared Isaacman Responds to Backlash Over All-Male Moon Crew

The announcement of NASA’s Artemis III crew has sparked a fresh debate over gender representation in space exploration after the agency unveiled a four-member team made up entirely of men. The mission, scheduled for 2027, is a major milestone in NASA’s Artemis program and will help prepare astronauts and spacecraft for humanity’s long-awaited return to the Moon. However, soon after the crew was revealed, criticism emerged online over the absence of female astronauts on the mission.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has now addressed the controversy, saying the astronauts were selected based on mission needs and qualifications rather than gender.

Who Are the Artemis III Astronauts?

NASA announced the following astronauts for Artemis III:

Randy Bresnik (Commander)

Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency (Pilot)

Andre Douglas (Mission Specialist)

Frank Rubio (Mission Specialist)

NASA astronaut Bob Hines has been named as the backup crew member.

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The crew combines decades of military aviation, spaceflight and operational experience. Three of the four astronauts have already flown in space, while Douglas has been deeply involved in Artemis preparations and previously served as a backup astronaut for Artemis II.

Why Is NASA Facing Backlash?

The criticism stems from the fact that Artemis III will be NASA’s first lunar mission crew composed entirely of men in an era when female astronauts make up a significant portion of the astronaut corps.

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Out of NASA’s 37 active astronauts, 15 are women i.e. around 40% of the astronaut office. Since SpaceX began transporting NASA crews to the International Space Station in 2021, nearly every NASA mission has included at least one woman astronaut.

Several science communicators and former astronauts questioned why no woman was selected.

Among those commenting was astronaut and Inspiration4 crew member Sian Proctor, who jokingly suggested that the next mission could become an “all-women Artemis IV crew.”

The criticism also comes because NASA had previously promoted Artemis as the mission series that would land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon.

Jared Isaacman: ‘Nobody Should Read Into This’

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Isaacman dismissed suggestions that gender played a role in the selection process.

“I don’t think anyone should be reading into this,” he said.

He pointed out that NASA’s most recent astronaut candidate class was made up of more than 50% women and argued that the agency continues to recruit and promote talented female astronauts.

Later, in a lengthy post on X, Isaacman directly addressed what he described as reactions ranging from disappointment to outrage.

“I have personally been to space twice with 50% female crews,” he wrote.

He also highlighted that nearly half of NASA’s senior leadership positions are currently held by women and said the latest astronaut class selected under the current administration was majority female.

How Does NASA Select Astronaut Crews?

According to Isaacman, political leaders have no role in choosing mission crews.

Crew assignments are made by NASA’s Astronaut Office, which evaluates astronauts based on several factors, including:

Mission-specific expertise

Test pilot experience

Work on spacecraft development programs

Availability for missions

Current training assignments

Operational and leadership experience

Isaacman said many critics may not be aware that some astronauts are already assigned to other missions or are undergoing specialised training for future lunar surface operations.

“The Astronaut Office assigns the crew that gives the mission the best chance of meeting its objectives,” he wrote.

Why This Mission Is Different

NASA officials say Artemis III is not a routine mission and should be viewed as a highly complex test flight.

The astronauts will work closely with lunar landing systems being developed by both SpaceX and Blue Origin. The mission is expected to gather critical data on rendezvous, docking and spacecraft operations that will be needed before astronauts can safely return to the lunar surface.

Isaacman explained that NASA wants to increase the frequency of Space Launch System (SLS) flights and gain experience operating multiple spacecraft in orbit before attempting a full Moon landing mission.

NASA believes Artemis III will help validate technologies and procedures needed for future lunar landings.

The Experience Behind the Crew

NASA argues that the selected astronauts bring exceptional qualifications to the mission.

Randy Bresnik

A veteran astronaut who has flown on both the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station. He has also served in NASA leadership roles.

Luca Parmitano

A former commander of the International Space Station and one of Europe’s most experienced astronauts.

Parmitano is known for surviving a dangerous 2013 spacewalk incident when water leaked into his helmet.

Frank Rubio

Holds the U.S. record for the longest single spaceflight by an American astronaut, spending 371 consecutive days aboard the International Space Station.

His mission unexpectedly doubled in length after a spacecraft coolant leak prevented his planned return.

Andre Douglas

The only first-time spaceflier on the crew. He previously served as backup crew for Artemis II and has played a key role in Artemis mission development.

NASA Says Diversity Is About More Than Gender

Backup astronaut Bob Hines said diversity should be viewed broadly rather than through a single lens.

The Artemis III crew includes astronauts with different ethnic, cultural and international backgrounds.

Bresnik has Slovenian ancestry.

Parmitano is Italian.

Rubio is the son of Salvadorian parents.

Douglas is African American.

“You know, diversity comes in a lot of forms,” Hines said.

He added that NASA’s astronaut office today is one of the most diverse in the agency’s history.

What Changed About NASA’s Diversity Goals?

During the Biden administration, NASA frequently described Artemis as the mission that would land the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon.

However, following policy changes under the Trump administration, references to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives were removed from several NASA webpages.

NASA previously clarified that changes in language did not automatically mean changes to astronaut assignments.

What Happens Next?

Artemis III is now expected to serve as a critical bridge between the successful Artemis II lunar mission and future Moon landing missions.

NASA plans to use lessons learned from Artemis III to improve spacecraft, procedures and lunar landing systems before later Artemis missions attempt a full return to the lunar surface.

Isaacman said the mission should be viewed as part of a much larger effort to establish a sustained human presence around and eventually on the Moon.

“The Artemis III astronauts are experienced, qualified, and deserve to be celebrated for the mission they have been assigned,” he wrote.

For NASA, the message is clear: the agency says Artemis III’s crew was selected because its members are the best fit for the mission even as the all-male lineup continues to fuel debate over representation in modern space exploration.