Hyderabad School Under Fire After Class 2 Student Asked To Learn Kalma, Surah Fatiha As Homework

New Delhi: A private school in Hyderabad's Old City has landed in controversy after a Class 2 Hindu student was allegedly asked to learn and recite the Kalma as part of a homework assignment, prompting outrage from the child's parents and demands for action against the school management.

The incident reportedly took place at The Success School in the Saidabad area of Hyderabad's Old City. According to the student's family, a teacher instructed their second-grade child to memorise and recite the Kalma, the Islamic declaration of faith, as homework.

The parents said they were shocked after discovering the assignment and immediately visited the school to seek an explanation from the authorities. They have alleged that this was not an isolated incident, claiming that their child had previously been given a similar homework task.

Calling the incident unacceptable, the family has demanded strict action against the school management and urged the education authorities to investigate the matter. They questioned why a student belonging to another faith was allegedly being asked to memorise a religious prayer as part of schoolwork.

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The allegations have triggered controversy, with the parents insisting that schools should respect the religious beliefs of all students and refrain from imposing faith-based practices on children.

As of now, The Success School has not issued any official statement responding to the allegations. The claims made by the parents have also not been independently verified, and the school's version of events is awaited.

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