Red Alert In Gujarat: Dangerous Stationary Vortex Sparks Flood Fears Across Saurashtra, Ahmedabad; Next 24 Hours Critical- What Is It

New Delhi: An intense spell of rain looms over Gujarat due to a nearly stationary atmospheric system churning above the region, heightening the risk of floods in Saurashtra and neighboring districts over the next 24 hours.

Meteorologists have warned that the nearly stationary vortex is creating a high-risk scenario capable of triggering prolonged, heavy rainfall with minimal pauses.

What is it?

Functioning akin to a cyclonic circulation, the weather system is anticipated to unleash significant downpours across Saurashtra overnight prior to extending its reach into central regions, such as Ahmedabad.

Recent weather assessments indicate that while rainfall eased to a light drizzle across several areas on Thursday evening, it is expected to pick up sharply after 2 AM and persist through the early morning.

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These atmospheric formations are recognized for generating continuous precipitation capable of rapidly exceeding drainage capacity, provoking urban floods, and submerging low-lying areas.

What is it capable of?

A substantial escalation in precipitation is anticipated across Ahmedabad through the night, prompting calls for heightened vigilance among officials and the public.

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Persistent rain bands linked to the vortex could linger through the day, heightening the risk of waterlogging, traffic snarls, and localized floods. However, Saurashtra remains the primary concern, bracing for relentless heavy downpours overnight.

If the forecast holds, rivers, streams, and reservoirs could experience a sharp surge in water levels, while rural areas might face flash flood-like conditions.

What does stationary vortex draw

Meteorologists call the setup exceptionally dangerous due to the vortex's stagnation. Unlike fast-moving systems, a stationary vortex repeatedly draws in moisture to dump rain over the same spots for hours, sharply escalating flood threats.

Individuals inhabiting flood-vulnerable sectors are recommended to enact preventive measures ahead of peak rainfall. Authorities are urging those at risk to relocate to upper levels of structures and refrain from non-critical travel amid severe downpours.

Safety measures in place

Emergency services will stay on high alert as the system develops over the next 24 hours.