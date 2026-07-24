Are Central Delhi Schools Shifting To Hybrid Mode And Altering Transport Plans

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing road traffic and Delhi Metro restrictions due to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over alleged NEET-UG exam irregularities, schools across central Delhi are modifying class schedules and transportation arrangements, as per reports.

Citing the 'ongoing situation in Central Delhi', RS Junior Modern School on Humayun Road has notified parents that students from Nursery to Class 5 will shift to a hybrid learning model- offering both online and physical classes- starting July 24 until further notice.

What the circular read

According to the circular, students learning from home must follow their standard timetable, log in via Microsoft Teams, and wear their school uniform. The school said its buses would continue to operate as per the regular schedule.

In contrast, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya (Lodhi Estate) went back to regular offline classes on Thursday, having conducted online sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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While school buses will run on standard routes and schedules, parents living in affected areas have been advised to coordinate with transport staff to collect their children from campus or designated checkpoints due to possible safety diversions.

Traffic disruption in place

These modifications follow traffic disruptions and delays caused by heightened security measures around the protest site in central Delhi, alongside frequent closures of multiple Delhi Metro stations.

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What Diocese of Delhi said

In a separate development, the Diocese of Delhi (Church of North India) released a statement voicing support for students and families impacted by the alleged discrepancies in public exams.

The Diocese demanded an independent, transparent, and comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities, urging that accountability be established and strict action taken against the culprits. It also emphasized the necessity of institutional reforms to protect the credibility and fairness of public exams.

Emphasizing that every student is entitled to an educational framework rooted in fairness, integrity, transparency, and equal opportunity, the statement urged authorities to act swiftly to deliver justice and restore public trust in the examination system.

17 Metro Stations Closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced major changes to services, closing 17 metro stations starting Friday morning, amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the capital.

The stations to be closed are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.