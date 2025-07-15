Indian Space Star Shubhanshu Shukla Returns Home from ISS, Axiom-4 Crew Safely Splashes Down in Pacific After 18-Day Mission

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission concluded successfully on July 15 at 3 PM as four astronauts Peggy Whitson, Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, Tibor Kapu and Indian space star Shubhanshu Shukla safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, after spending 18 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The journey of Shubhanshu Shukla as the first Indian in the Space after 41 years was funded by ISRO at an estimated Rs 550 crore. This is part of India's broader preparation for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission slated for 2027.

Axiom-4 A Global Milestone

The Axiom-4 mission has marked a milestone in the history of space exploration for three nations. India, Poland, and Hungary completed their first-ever government-backed missions to the ISS, more than four decades after their last human spaceflights.

NASA confirmed that over 580 pounds (260 kg) of research payload and hardware were returned with the crew from ISS.

Peggy Whitson, a spaceflight veteran and Axiom's director of human spaceflight, led the crew, which launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on June 25 and docked at the ISS the next day.

Smooth Splashdown

After undocking from the ISS on Monday, July 14, Crew Dragon performed a series of orbital maneuvers before reentering Earth’s atmosphere and deploying parachutes for a controlled splashdown.

Shubhanshu Shukla And Crew To Undergo 7-day Rehab Measures

Shubhanshu Shukla, a Group Captain from the Indian Air Force and ISRO’s first astronaut to the ISS, along with three other Axiom-4 astronauts will now undergo a seven-day rehabilitation program to re-adapt to Earth’s gravity.

Why Do Astronauts Need Rehab After Returning from Space?

After spending days or weeks in microgravity aboard the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts undergo a carefully planned rehabilitation program to help their bodies readjust to Earth's gravity. The effects of space on the human body are wide-ranging and recovery doesn’t happen overnight.

What Happens to the Body in Space?

In the zero-gravity environment of space, the body starts to change rapidly:

Muscle weakening: Without gravity, muscles don’t work as hard leading to rapid loss of strength and coordination.

Bone loss: Bones lose minerals and density, increasing the risk of fractures both in space and after returning home.

Skin thinning: The skin becomes fragile and more prone to tears and injury.

Blurred vision: Fluid shifts in the body can affect the eyes, leading to temporary blurred vision and increased risk of cataracts.

Radiation exposure: Space radiation can damage cells and DNA, raising the risk of long-term issues like Alzheimer’s and cancer.

Motion sickness and disorientation: The inner ear loses track of ‘up’ and ‘down’, often causing nausea and confusion.

Weakened immune system: Astronauts become more susceptible to illness as immunity significantly drops in microgravity.

60 Experiments Across Fields

During their time aboard the ISS, the crew conducted more than 60 experiments covering areas such as medicine, agriculture, cancer research, astronaut mental health, and microgravity physics.

Captain Shubhanshu Shukla focused on experiments studying muscle and bone degradation, as well as growing microalgae as a future nutrition source. His playful and stunning demonstration of water surface tension in zero gravity went viral as he referred to himself as a ‘water bender’ on the station.

All You Need To Know About The 7 Groundbreaking Experiments by Shubhanshu Shukla

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla personally led seven key experiments aboard the International Space Station, including:

Muscle Atrophy in Space: Studying muscle degradation in zero gravity

Microalgae Metabolism: Growing algae for food and oxygen in orbit

Crop Seed Germination: Testing how wheat and rice seeds sprout in space

Tardigrade Resilience: Monitoring survival of microscopic life under stress

Cyanobacteria Photosynthesis: Evaluating oxygen production in space

Biofilm Formation: Studying bacterial growth on spacecraft surfaces

Space Protein Crystals: Crystallizing proteins for drug development

What Is Axiom Mission 4?