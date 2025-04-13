Blue Origin's All-Women Spaceflight With Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Set To Launch Today

Blue Origin's All-Women Spaceflight With Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Set To Launch On April 14 | Image: blueorigin/x

Washington: Lauren Sánchez, Amazon Co-founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos’ fiancée and author, along with pop star Katy Perry, will join an all-female crew launching into space on Monday, April 14.

The Who's Who In The All-Women Crew

The crew, including journalist Gayle King, activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, will take off at 8:30 am from Blue Origin’s Texas facility for an 11-minute suborbital flight aboard the New Shepard rocket, mission NS-31.

The programme has been aimed at 'create a lasting impact that will inspire generations.'

First Flight To Space Sans Man In 60 Years

Aimed at inspiring future generations, this journey will mark the first all-women spaceflight since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo trip in 1963.

Crew To Experience Weightlessness For 4 Mins

The New Shepard will climb to 100km, crossing the Karman line into space, where the crew will experience four minutes of weightlessness, enjoying views of Earth through large capsule windows before parachuting back.

Crew Chosen On 'Ability To Inspire Others'

Sanchez, who is leading the mission, told Elle magazine the crew was selected for their inspirational impact.

Waited For 20 Years To Go To Space: Perry

Meanwhile, Perry told Elle that she had been waiting for an opportunity to go to space for almost 20 years.

Why Won't The Women Be Called 'Astronauts?'

Though crossing into space, the crew won’t be classified as astronauts by NASA, the FAA, or the US military due to specific criteria.

Bezos' Rockets Have Taken 52 People Into Space