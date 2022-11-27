Elon Musk Shares Magical Views Of After-effects From Falcon 9's Launch To ISS; WATCH

SpaceX, on November 27, finally launched its Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station (ISS) tons of payload for NASA. The rocket lifted off at 12:50 am IST from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to deliver around 3,500 kg of cargo to the ISS residents. This launch was part of the 26th Cargo Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission under a billion-dollar NASA contract awarded to SpaceX.

About nine minutes after the launch, the first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean whereas the second stage relayed the cargo into orbit. Notably, SpaceX used a brand new Dragon spacecraft for the cargo resupply mission. As the second stage continued its ascent, it left marvellous views for those viewing from Earth.

Taking to Twitter, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a clip captioned 'Starry, starry night' featuring what is being speculated a phenomenon left behind by the Falcon 9 rocket. Reacting to the video, several users guessed that this starry visual is most likely from the second stage of the rocket. As Florida has become the primary launch site for Falcon 9, residents of the US state have witnessed such a sight on multiple occasions. Often referred to as 'space jellyfish', it emerges in the sky when the rocket's exhaust plume hits the sunlight.

SpaceX completes 54th mission in 2022

With the latest CRS-26 launch, SpaceX has completed its 54th launch mission this year, which is a new record. The CRS-26 saw SpaceX launch a range of new science payloads including new solar panels that will be installed outside the space station to expand the orbital laboratory's energy-production capabilities. Out of the total payload, about 1,062 kg are food supplies for the crew whereas 937 kg makes up the science investigations. According to NASA, the docking of the Dragon spacecraft is scheduled at 6 pm IST and is on track to rendezvous with the ISS.