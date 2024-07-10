sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:51 IST, July 10th 2024

Groundbreaking Discovery: LHS 1140 b Emerges as Potential Super-Earth Ice or Water World

Researchers discover LHS 1140 b, a potentially habitable exoplanet with water-rich features, offering new insights into future habitability studies.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
LHS 1140 b Emerges as Potential Super-Earth Ice or Water World
LHS 1140 b Emerges as Potential Super-Earth Ice or Water World | Image: Photo: B. Gougeon/Université de Montréal
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:51 IST, July 10th 2024