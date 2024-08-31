Published 21:48 IST, August 31st 2024
How AI is Helping Astronomers to Reveal Universe’s Original Setting With Unprecedented Precision
AI enables astronomers to uncover precise cosmological parameters by analyzing galaxy data, offering new insights into the universe's structure and mysteries.
- Science News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
How AI is Helping Astronomers to Reveal Universe’s Original Setting With Unprecedented Precision | Image: NASA
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:48 IST, August 31st 2024