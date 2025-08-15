India To Create Its Own Space Station: PM Modi In Independence Day 2025 Speech

PM Narendra Modi, in his impassioned Independence Day 2025 speech at the Red Fort in New Delhi, stressed on self-reliancein various sectors like energy, space and defence, as the nation embarks on the Viksit Bharat trajectory. Modi ascertained that India is working towards building its own Space Station, with the aim of joining elite nations US, Russia (now decommissioned) and China to have a Space Station.

Currently, there are two space stations in the orbit. The International Space Station (ISS), which is a collaborative project involving multiple space agencies and countries, including NASA (US), Roscosmos (Russia), ESA (Europe), JAXA (Japan), and CSA (Canada). The other one is China's Tiangong Space Station (TSS) which launched in 2021.

About the next chapter in India's push in the space race, PM Modi said on 79th Independence Day, "We are also working towards building our own Space Station. I am proud that more than 300 startups of the country are working just in space sector. Among those 300 startups, thousands of youth are working with full capability. This is the strength of the youth of our country and this is our trust in the youth of our country."

Shubhanshu Shukla became the second Indian to fly into space after Rakesh Sharma | Image: X