NASA Drops New Pictures Of Universe Captured By Webb Telescope, Chandra X-Ray Observatory

NASA treated space lovers with four striking images of two galaxies, a star cluster, and a nebula, all thanks to data gathered from its state-of-the-art telescopes. Using the Chandra X-Ray Observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and the Hubble Space Telescope, the space agency was able to picture the cosmic wonders in razor-sharp detail.

Introducing the snapshots with a reference from the British reality show 'Love Island', NASA tweeted: "Hot new bombshells enter the villa. Otherwise, invisible to the unaided eye, infrared data from @NASAWebb and x-ray data from @ChandraXray make details in these proper fit cosmic wonders available by mapping the data to colors that humans can perceive."

What do the cosmic images feature?

The two galaxies seen in the images are NGC 1672 and M74. While the former is about 60 million light-years from Earth and contains "barred" arms of stars near its center, the latter is situated about 32 million light-years away. M74, a spiral galaxy, bears a resemblance to the Milky Way. It is also known as the Phantom Galaxy due to its physical properties, such as emitting dim light and having a lacey structure.

Another picture showcases the M16. Also known as the Eagle Nebula, it is located about 6,500 light years away. The image features the nebula's "Pillars of Creation" which are big clouds of gas and dust that hold within young stars. The stars appear to sparkle in shades of pink and purple.

