NASA Pays Starry Tribute To Tina Turner, Says Her Legacy Will Shine 'among The Stars'

NASA, on Thursday, paid homage to music icon Tina Turner, who died at the age of 83 due to prolonged illness. Joining celebrities and public figures across the world, the space agency tipped the hat to Turner in its own cosmic way. Taking to Twitter, NASA wrote: "Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll."

"Her legacy will forever live among the stars," it added, along with an image of a collection of stars sparkling in the galaxy. Shared on Thursday, the post has garnered over 1.6 million views and more than 600 comments. The heartfelt tribute moved Turner's fans to tears.

When a Twitter user asked, "What star cluster is that?", NASA replied in detail about the picture. The agency tweeted: "This is the 47 Tucanae cluster as captured by @NASAHubble. It shows dwarf stars migrating away from the cluster's bright center."

Social media users react to NASA's heartwarming tribute

Quoting a lyric from one of her tracks, a Twitter user wrote: "We're living in a world of stars and dust Between heaven 'n all that surrounds us We're travellers here, spirits passing through And the love we give, is all that will endure Just like a rose after the rain."

"The stars welcome her home," wrote another. "This hurts. All that's left is a universe of great music, and tears of enormous gratitude for a singer and icon who has greatly influenced my outlook on courage, life and music. Shine brightly over us, you great, great lady #TinaTurner. Rest in such, such peace," a third user added.

83-year-old Tina Turner succumbed to an undisclosed illness at her residence in Ksnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday, according to her manager. An icon who took over the music world in the 1960s and 70s, Turner topped charts with tracks like 'What's Love Got to Do With It' and 'We Don’t Need Another Hero'.