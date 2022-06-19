NASA Kickstarts Pre-launch Tests Of SLS Rocket For Artemis I Moon Mission; Watch Live

NASA, on June 19, commenced the crucial pre-launch tests of its Space Launch System (SLS), which will fly to the Moon under the Artemis I mission possibly in late May this year. Updating about the tests (also called the "wet dress rehearsals"), NASA said that the launch team arrived at their stations inside the Launch Control Center at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 2:30 am (IST) and began the countdown 30 minutes later. For the unversed, the test involves fuelling the SLS rocket's tanks with 7,00,000 gallons of propellant and conducting a full launch countdown.

The countdown has begun.



The launch team arrived at their stations at 5pm ET for the #Artemis I wet dress rehearsal attempt. Tanking operations are set to begin on Monday, June 20: https://t.co/3HXuRpIjCP pic.twitter.com/KqW6c1EpxL — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) June 18, 2022

NASA revealed that the countdown was followed by powering up of the Orion spacecraft and the SLS rocket's core stage. The teams also prepared the rocket's four RS-25 engines, although, they were not lit during the test. As for the propellant loading operations, the engineers have planned it for June 21 but with some conditions.

According to the plan, there must be less than a 20% chance of lightning within 10 kilometres of the launch pad during the first hour of tanking and the wind speed must not be above 70 kilometres per hour. Temperature is also required to be above 41 degrees Fahrenheit around the launch site.

NASA's plans for SLS rocket

"During the rehearsal, controllers will count down to T-1 minutes and 30 seconds and pause to demonstrate the ability to hold for up to 3 minutes, then resume until 33 seconds before when the launch would occur, then pause the countdown", the agency said in a statement. "Then they will recycle back to ten minutes before launch and conduct a second terminal countdown to approximately 9.3 seconds before launch, then end the countdown. Teams may refine the countdown timeline ahead of launch based on experience with the rehearsal test".

As for the Artemis I launch, it is likely to launch in late May if everything goes according to plan. So far, NASA has announced a number of missions that will be sent to the Moon inside the uncrewed Orion spacecraft. Besides, the Orion capsule is set to achieve what no spacecraft ever has. Tap here to read all about it.