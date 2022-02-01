Last Updated:

NASA Wishes Happy Lunar New Year With Fascinating Moon Images Taken Over Indian Ocean; See

NASA has shared a spectacular image of a crescent Moon that was captured from the International Space Station rising above the Indian Ocean.

NASA

February 1 has marked the arrival of the Lunar New Year in 2022, which is being celebrated in several parts of East and South Asia. Taking part in the celebrations, NASA has shared a spectacular image of a crescent Moon, that was captured from the International Space Station, rising above the Indian Ocean. Taking to its official Instagram handle, the agency wrote, " Our Moon is not just a pretty face; it also helps regulate Earth's tides, and indirectly moderates our climate". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Further detailing about the Moon, the space agency revealed that according to leading theories, our celestial came into existence after a Mars-sized object impacted Earth around 4.5 billion years ago. This resulted in the formation of a massive debris chunk, which got tied to the Earth's gravity and is orbiting it ever since. 

Why is the Lunar New Year celebrated?

The occasion, as the name suggests marks the beginning of a new year which begins on the first new Moon of the lunar calendar and continues till the Lantern Festival, on the 15th day of the new lunar year. Known as the spring festival in China, the Lunar New Year is celebrated as a festival of harvest. Besides China, Asian countries such as South Korea and Vietnam also celebrate this festival which is called Seollal and Tết in their native language, respectively. The land-locked country of Mongolia also celebrates the Lunar New Year but on February 2 owing to the difference in timings in different regions.  

From Pope Francis to Elon Musk, people welcome the new lunar year

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, Elon Musk shared a post on Twitter wishing everyone a happy Chinese New Year with a Tesla poster featuring four tigers, as the tiger is the zodiac sign for 2022. Pope Francis also took to Twitter for congratulating the Asians on the occasion. "Today the Lunar New Year will be celebrated in the Far East. I hope that in the New Year everyone may enjoy peace, health and a peaceful and secure life", Pope Francis wrote. 

