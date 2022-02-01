NASA Wishes Happy Lunar New Year With Fascinating Moon Images Taken Over Indian Ocean; See

February 1 has marked the arrival of the Lunar New Year in 2022, which is being celebrated in several parts of East and South Asia. Taking part in the celebrations, NASA has shared a spectacular image of a crescent Moon, that was captured from the International Space Station, rising above the Indian Ocean. Taking to its official Instagram handle, the agency wrote, " Our Moon is not just a pretty face; it also helps regulate Earth's tides, and indirectly moderates our climate".

Further detailing about the Moon, the space agency revealed that according to leading theories, our celestial came into existence after a Mars-sized object impacted Earth around 4.5 billion years ago. This resulted in the formation of a massive debris chunk, which got tied to the Earth's gravity and is orbiting it ever since.

Happy Year of the Tiger!



Feb. 1 is the start of the #LunarNewYear, which marks the beginning of spring celebrations throughout much of Asia. Are you celebrating? Show us! pic.twitter.com/vWI5hqZZe5 — NASA (@NASA) February 1, 2022

Why is the Lunar New Year celebrated?

The occasion, as the name suggests marks the beginning of a new year which begins on the first new Moon of the lunar calendar and continues till the Lantern Festival, on the 15th day of the new lunar year. Known as the spring festival in China, the Lunar New Year is celebrated as a festival of harvest. Besides China, Asian countries such as South Korea and Vietnam also celebrate this festival which is called Seollal and Tết in their native language, respectively. The land-locked country of Mongolia also celebrates the Lunar New Year but on February 2 owing to the difference in timings in different regions.

From Pope Francis to Elon Musk, people welcome the new lunar year

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, Elon Musk shared a post on Twitter wishing everyone a happy Chinese New Year with a Tesla poster featuring four tigers, as the tiger is the zodiac sign for 2022. Pope Francis also took to Twitter for congratulating the Asians on the occasion. "Today the Lunar New Year will be celebrated in the Far East. I hope that in the New Year everyone may enjoy peace, health and a peaceful and secure life", Pope Francis wrote.

Today the Lunar New Year will be celebrated in the Far East. I hope that in the New Year everyone may enjoy peace, health and a peaceful and secure life. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 1, 2022

Happy Lunar New Year! May the year of the tiger bring you prosperity🧧 pic.twitter.com/dzyJ3111Bl — Jet Li 李连杰 (@jetli_official) January 31, 2022

We're entering the Year of The Tiger! 🐯

Happy Lunar New Year, everyone! 🌕 pic.twitter.com/nsw0qgirY0 — CookieRun (@CookieRun) February 1, 2022

Donning beautiful hanbok, @ENHYPEN_members shared greetings for the Lunar New Year. 💌 Happy to hear the members will be spending time with their families. Happy new year and have a warm holidays, boys! #ENHYPEN #LunarNewYear pic.twitter.com/HJN3mvvTt6 — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) February 1, 2022

Image: Twitter/@NASA