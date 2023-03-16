NASA's SOFIA Telescope Helps Scientists Create Map Of Water On Moon's South Pole

A new study conducted with the help of a collaborative project of NASA and the German Space Agency has offered deep insight into the presence and the movement of water on the Moon. Scientists used Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) to formulate a detailed map displaying the distribution of water on the celestial body.

The study answered a string of questions, such as how water moves on the surface of the moon. But most importantly, it zeroed in on the availability of water near the Moon's South Pole, an area that continues to intrigue scientists who are into lunar exploration. After conducting the study, scientists observed that water tends to move towards cold regions, far away from direct sunlight.

“When looking at the water data, we can actually see crater rims, we see the individual mountains, and we can even see differences between the day and night sides of the mountains, thanks to the higher concentration of water in these places,” said Bill Reach, the lead author of the study which was presented at the 2023 Lunar and Planetary Science Conference.

SOFIA map to serve as crucial data for Artemis 2 mission

The study revealed that the Moon's topography is a key factor that influences the movement and presence of water. Researchers were able to deduce this by comparing data collected near the Moon's South Pole and the equator, a relatively drier region. The recent study will help decide favourable regions that can be explored by astronauts, especially as NASA prepares for the Artemis 2 mission.

“With this map of SOFIA data, and others to come, we are looking at how water is concentrated under different lunar environmental conditions. This map will provide valuable information for the Artemis program on potential prospecting areas but also provides regional context for future science missions, like VIPER," said Casey Honniball, who was a part of the study.