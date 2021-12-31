Playing Golf Aboard The International Space Station: Yusaku Maezawa Shows How It's Done

It has been over 10 days since the Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa returned to the Earth after staying aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for 12 days. While he was in space, Maezawa shot a bunch of videos, with the help of his assistant and his fellow passenger Yozo Hirano, which he has been uploading on his official YouTube channel. This time, the entrepreneur has shared another video of himself, showing how to play golf in microgravity conditions.

Needless to say, playing any sport, that involves a ball, in space is fairly difficult but is equally amusing as the sight of the game being played looks like a scene straight out of a science fiction movie. In Maezawa's case, golf also seemed pretty hectic but fun as the golf ball's direction does not solely depend on the player's skill. In the video shared below, the billionaire introduced the viewers to what he called the International Space Station Club which had a golf course in a crammed module filled with equipment.

In the three-minutes long video, Maezawa did have some success in the game as he was able to hit the flag handle, the target, in his first shot. Before flying to the ISS, the first space tourist from Japan had said that he has '100 things to do' when he gets to the space station, which also included playing golf in space. Maezawa uploaded a number of videos shot by his assistant where he shared his experience of arm wrestling in weightlessness, along with having snacks and jumping ropes in micro-gravity.

Maezawa, who is the founder of Japanese online retail shop Zozotown has a net worth of $1.9 billion, according to Forbes. He is the 30th richest person in Japan and reportedly paid nearly $88 million for his first-ever space trip. As a result, some of the Earthlings turned red-faced and called space travel a 'hobby' of the rich. These reactions from some people also drew reactions from Maezawa who addressed the hostile opinions on a couple of occasions.

Maezawa's response to his critics

Maezawa has vented his frustrations on multiple occasions over his critics who despised his space journey. The 46-year-old had previously said that he made it to the ISS from his hard-earned money and that he was not born a billionaire. Moreover, he had also said in an interview with the Associated Press (AP) that space tourism is indeed expensive and currently is only for those who can afford it. Most recently, Maezawa trolled a Twitter user who called out the former for his allegedly 'fake' space trip. Tap here to read more about Maezawa's sarcastic response.

Image: YouTube/@YusakuMaezawa