Russia Conducts 'secret' Military Satellite Launch In New Rocket To Spy On Ukraine: Report

The Russian space agency on April 30, conducted a satellite launch from the Plesetsk cosmodrome using the brand new Angara-1.2 light launch vehicle. According to multiple media reports, the launch that took place from north-western Russia’s Arkhangelsk Oblast region was to deliver a secret military satellite to use against Ukraine. "The elegant, light Angara came through for us and successfully passed the test. I congratulate everyone involved with the successful launch," Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said as per the TASS news agency.

In an official statement, Russia's Defence Ministry said, "the combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched an Angara-1.2 light-class launch vehicle with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defence". Rogozin had revealed that the mission was a test flight for the new Angara-1.2 light rocket and it lifted off with a satellite for the first time.

"In total, more than 30 ground-based measuring instruments and over 50 combat crews of the 15th Army of the Aerospace Forces of Special Purpose were involved in ensuring the launch of the spacecraft of the Russian Ministry of Defence", the ministry further said.

Russia successfully completes another military satellite launch

Ever since launching a 'military operation' over Ukraine on February 24, Russia has conducted another military satellite launch after its recent one in March. Roscosmos had launched the Meridian-M communications satellite using a Soyuz 2.1a rocket from the same launch site on March 23. Meridian series satellites are used to provide communication between sea vessels and ice reconnaissance aircraft to their stations in the Northern Sea Route. Besides, it would expand communication capabilities of stations in northern Siberia and the regions in the far East.

The Plesetsk cosmodrome, which was founded in 1957, has been used to launch a variety of rockets such as the R-7 derived Soyuz, the Cosmos-3M, Rokot, Tsyklon and the Angara being the latest, Daily Mail reported. Now that the Angara rocket has passed the trial, it would be used to launch payloads up to 3,800 kilograms. Notably, Roscosmos, which recently announced to pull out from the International Space Station and has suspended missions with the US and Europe, will conduct two more Angara launches this year.