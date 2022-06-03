Russia Launches Donbas-inscribed Rocket From Baikonur; Roscosmos Head Rogozin Lauds Effort

Russian space agency Roscosmos launched its Soyuz-2.1.a carrier rocket from the Kazakhstan-based Baikonur Cosmodrome on June 3. The rocket lifted off at 3:02 pm (IST) carrying the Progress MS-20 capsule loaded with over 2,500 kg of cargo under a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Following the successful launch, Roscosmos Director-General heaped praises on the success and said that the mission is dedicated to the Russian soldiers carrying out the 'military operation' in Ukraine.

Notably, the Soyuz rocket used in this mission had Donbas inscribed and had flags of the Russian-recognised Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk painted on it. He even shared a video of the launch and called the Ukrainian army a "fascist junta".

Успешный пуск ракеты-носителя "Союз-2.1.а" с именем "Донбасс", посвященный воинам Специальной военной освободительной операции и героической борьбе наших соотечественников против киевской фашистской хунты.

Байконур, 3 июня 2022 года. pic.twitter.com/GAWmvd5GR2 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) June 3, 2022

"Successful launch of a Soyuz-2.1.a launch vehicle with the name "Donbass", dedicated to the soldiers of the Special Military Liberation Operation and the heroic struggle of our compatriots against the Kyiv fascist junta", Rogozin wrote in his tweet.

What did the Progress capsule carry to the space station?

The cargo-laden Progress MS-20 lifted off with nearly three tons of cargo including around 559 kg of propellant, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen in cylinders and 420 litres of drinking water. In addition to this, the capsule also includes 1,458 kg of other equipment such as medical supplies, means for sanitation, outfits, standard food rations as well as other edible products for the Expedition 67 crew.

A while ago, the International Space Station's Twitter handle provided an update via a video clip showing the Progress capsule approaching the orbital outpost. Following a three-hour journey, the spacecraft has arrived at the station and will now begin the docking procedures.

The Progress 81 space freighter is approaching the station loaded with three tons of cargo for a docking at 9:02 a.m. EDT today. https://t.co/yuOTrYN8CV pic.twitter.com/b18DBERBIe — International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia continues to conduct launches from the Baikonur cosmodrome. Recently, Konstantin Busygin, head of administration of Baikonur revealed that the space complex in the city has been unaffected by Western sanctions as it falls under the jurisdiction of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Ahead of the launch, Roscosmos had invited students to the launch site giving them a tour of the museums of the "cradle of world cosmonautics" in the Kazakhstan-based space complex. The Cosmodrome is leased to Russia until 2050 under an agreement that was first signed by Russian President Boris Yeltsin and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1994.