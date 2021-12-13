Space Visitor Maezawa Slams Criticizers And Says, 'Space Trip For Those Who Can Afford It'

Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who is currently relishing his 12-day trip to space, has opened up for the first time for the people who are taking a dig at him. While speaking to AP, he responded to criticisms for paying such a hefty amount for the space trip and added the "amount is worth it" for witnessing such an "amazing thing". "Once you are in space, you realize how much it is worth it by having this amazing experience," Maezawa told AP from the orbiting space outpost. "And I believe that this amazing experience will lead to something else," he added.

Watch Yusaku Maezawa enjoying in space:

It is worth mentioning 46-year-old billionaire Maezawa, took off for the International Space station on Wednesday, December 8, with his 36-year-old producer Yozo Hirano. Both of them are the first self-paying travellers to visit the space station since 2009. Earlier in October this year, Russian actor Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko made the world's first movie in orbit. Yulia and Shipenko had also spent 12 days in the space which was sponsored by Roscosmos--a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs, and aerospace research.

Maezawa calls it a 'priceless place'

Meanwhile, when the journalist asked Maezawa about the amount that he spent on the trip, he denied disclosing the amount citing the terms and conditions of the contract. However, the business tycoon added that he paid "pretty much" that amount. While replying to the criticisms, he said those who were criticising him, if they reached the space by any means, then they could figure out the value of the "priceless place". Since the news of Maezawa travel plan, people across the world, particularly in Japan started criticising him by saying "he could have used the money in helping people on the Earth."

"The most memorable moments were when I saw the International Space Station from Soyuz just before the docking and when we entered after the docking, he told AP.

'Space trip for those who can afford it' says Maezawa

During the conversation, Maezawa acknowledged that space tourism is super expensive but added it's not an easy task to stay in space for such a long time. According to him, it needs a lot of courage and training to stay in zero gravity. Also, the fashion tycoon revealed he has been facing difficulty in sleeping. Although the agency has provided him with a sleeping bag, he pointed "it is too hot inside". "Yes, it is still rather expensive, but it is not only about money. It takes time for your body to adjust to this environment and the training for emergencies takes at least a few months," said Maezawa. So, honestly speaking, it is only accessible for those who have time and are physically fit and those who can afford it. But we don’t know if that is still going to be the case in 10 years, 20 years’ time," he added. Further, Maezawa said he is missing Japan and added he wanted to have sushi once he returns to the Earth on December 20.

With inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@yousuck2020