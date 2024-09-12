sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |
  • Home /
  • Science News /
  • Sunita Williams to Share Latest Update in Earth-to-Space Call Today | When and Where to Watch

Published 10:32 IST, September 12th 2024

Sunita Williams to Share Latest Update in Earth-to-Space Call Today | When and Where to Watch

According to NASA, the pair will participate in a news conference aboard the International Space Station in low Earth orbit.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
How NASA Plans to Bring Back Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to Earth in Case of Emergency
Sunita Williams to Share Latest Update in Earth-to-Space Call Today | When and Where to Watch | Image: NASA
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

10:23 IST, September 12th 2024