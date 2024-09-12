Published 10:32 IST, September 12th 2024
Sunita Williams to Share Latest Update in Earth-to-Space Call Today | When and Where to Watch
According to NASA, the pair will participate in a news conference aboard the International Space Station in low Earth orbit.
Sunita Williams to Share Latest Update in Earth-to-Space Call Today | When and Where to Watch | Image: NASA
10:23 IST, September 12th 2024